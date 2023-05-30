LOOK: KLM Airline CEO surprises passengers as flight attendant

While aboard a flight from Los Angeles to Amsterdam, passengers were pleasantly surprised to discover that their attendant was none other than the airline's CEO herself. How often does that happen?
One passenger, David Elliot, shared a picture of Marjan Rintel, who is in her first year as CEO, on the Facebook group Flying Blue Platinum.
The post highlights that this occurrence is not as uncommon in the airline industry as you would think. Ricky Isla, CEO of AirAsia Philippines, once immersed himself in the responsibilities of a ramp agent. Similarly, Captain Stanley Ng, the president of Philippine Airlines, joyfully wore his pilot's uniform, complete with four-bar epaulettes, for a special commercial flight from Manila to Perth. This flight marked the airline's first trip to that city.
‘’This kind of initiative allows airline executives to feel the heartbeat of their organisation – from customers to passengers to employees. It empowers them to make informed decisions about service improvements and enhancing the workplace environment,’’ wrote aviation digital content creator Mond Ortiz.
Rintel’s act of personally serving passengers on a flight highlights her dedication to the success of the airline and recognition of the hard work flight attendants do every day. By immersing themselves in front-line duties, CEOs and presidents gain first-hand knowledge of the needs, challenges, and aspirations of customers, passengers, and employees.
We’re here for this trend as it helps bosses gain valuable insight that enables them to make well-informed decisions that promote service improvements and foster a positive workplace environment. She undoubtedly brought smiles to passengers’ faces.
