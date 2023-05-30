LOOK: KLM Airline CEO surprises passengers as flight attendant

While aboard a flight from Los Angeles to Amsterdam, passengers were pleasantly surprised to discover that their attendant was none other than the airline's CEO herself. How often does that happen? While aboard a flight from Los Angeles to Amsterdam, passengers were pleasantly surprised to discover that their attendant was none other than the airline's CEO herself. How often does that happen?

One passenger, David Elliot, shared a picture of Marjan Rintel, who is in her first year as CEO, on the Facebook group Flying Blue Platinum. The post highlights that this occurrence is not as uncommon in the airline industry as you would think. Ricky Isla, CEO of AirAsia Philippines, once immersed himself in the responsibilities of a ramp agent. Similarly, Captain Stanley Ng, the president of Philippine Airlines, joyfully wore his pilot's uniform, complete with four-bar epaulettes, for a special commercial flight from Manila to Perth. This flight marked the airline's first trip to that city. ‘’This kind of initiative allows airline executives to feel the heartbeat of their organisation – from customers to passengers to employees. It empowers them to make informed decisions about service improvements and enhancing the workplace environment,’’ wrote aviation digital content creator Mond Ortiz.