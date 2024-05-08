Over 2,000 tickets sold within first 20 minutes of FlySafair’s R10 sale

The FlySafair flight sale has close to a million people in Mzansi camping in their waiting room just for the opportunity to score R10 tickets. The low cost airline announced on Wednesday morning that it had sold over 2,428 tickets within the first 20 minutes of its 10th birthday promotional sale. The FlySafair flight sale is part of the low-cost carrier’s 10-year birthday celebration and will see 50,000 seats on selected domestic flights selling for R10. Last year, the same promo went for R9 and in 2022, it was R8 for a ticket.

Sales for the tickets opened at 9am sharp and by 9.18am, according to the airline 2428, R10 tickets had been sold. FlySafair tweeted:“The party is on! 2428 R10 tickets have already been sold!” The party is on! 2428 R10 tickets have already been sold! pic.twitter.com/5HdjaZbQ25 — FlySafair (@FlySafair) May 8, 2024 With close to one million people trying their luck for the R10 flights special, it’s no surprise that one’s stay inside the waiting room feels like an entirety.

Users have already complained of being stuck in the waiting room, making some wonder has anyone ever gotten inside the website to purchase a ticket. 50k tickets and we’re all struggling to get in?#Flysafair pic.twitter.com/ksYomhDQf0 — Khanyiso Mgijima (@KelvMgij) May 8, 2024 Several users have however confirmed that they have been able to purchase tickets successfully. Others are starting to wonder whether lady luck has abandoned them as every year they queue inside the waiting room and are never lucky enough to get the sale tickets.

Me on the #Flysafair queue to purchase a ticket. pic.twitter.com/DUyA2SDgNv — ᖇIᗩ (@__ria_girl) May 8, 2024 The company had said that the waiting room will allow only a few customers onto the site each minute with each customer being given just a 10-minute session to book their flights once they are on the website. Every year, the promotional sale manages to top trending news online, as customers share online how they are using multiple devices, just to try and make the odds in their favour to exit the waiting room. “This sale is always a highlight in our year,” said Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.

“But being a milestone birthday, this year feels a little extra special. Each mega sale offers an opportunity for us to share our love of flying and the joy that comes with it with those who may not have otherwise had the opportunity to fly. “Seeing the social media posts and hearing the stories from our lucky winners is the greatest present we could ever hope to receive.” Me on the #flysafair queue third year in a row knowing I am still gonna walk away with nothing 🤣🤣🤣@FlySafair pic.twitter.com/5HLlOMlC7x — dramagalore 💥 (@BlessT15) May 8, 2024 Have you gotten a R10 ticket and how long did you stay in the waiting room?