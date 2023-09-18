Passenger detained at Kerala airport for concealing 1.3kg of gold paste in jeans

Customs officials at Cochin International Airport in Kerala detained a person with over 1.3kg of gold paste concealed between two layers of the vest and jeans worn by him on Friday. Customs officials said, "On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU), a passenger named Faijas from Kozhikode, arrived from Dubai to Cochin International Airport by flight 6E 095. He was intercepted at the green channel."

The customs officials further said that during the examination of the said passenger, gold weighing 1347.810 grams was recovered from him. "During the examination of the said passenger, gold paste layer sandwiched between two layers of the vest and jeans worn by the passenger totally weighing 1347.810 grams was recovered and seized. “Further investigations are going on," customs officials further stated.

In August this year, customs officials at Tiruchirappalli International Airport foiled an audacious attempt to smuggle exotic reptiles. The passenger, a local man returning from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, managed to conceal 47 pythons and two lizards in his luggage, bringing them on-board a four-hour Batik Air Flight.