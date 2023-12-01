Run, don’t walk! Kids fly free with this airline during festive season

Soon the school holidays will be in full swing and what better way to spoil your kids than with a family getaway? Flying is the quickest way to get to your destination but it can be costly for a whole family.

Many kids have never been able to fly because of that. However, thanks to a promotion they are currently running, South African Airways has made it possible for your little ones to air travel without it costing the parents a thing. Regardless of whether they are frequent flyers or first-timers, parents will be happy to know that SAA is now offering a deal where two kids will fly free when accompanied by one or two adults.

The promotion is however only available between Johannesburg and Cape Town, and Johannesburg and Durban. Picture: Travelstart website screenshot The offer ends at midnight on Friday (December 1). The travel period is December 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024.

Children must be between two years and 11 years old to qualify for zero fare. Other terms and conditions include: Only regulatory taxes and levies shall be applicable to the child fare. Promotion is only valid on saver fares. No additional charges or fees shall be imposed when booking on www.flysaa.com.