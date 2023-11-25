Tips to help you plan a memorable multi-generational holiday

Planning a family holiday can be tricky, especially if it includes everyone from the grandparents to the grandkids. The older folk would usually seek something a bit more laid back while the younger ones will always be keen on a bit of adventure.

To strike the ideal balance, you’ll need to put in the time to do your research to make the holiday an enjoyable one for all. Here are a few tips and tricks to help you plan a memorable multi-generational getaway. Doing your research will save you time and money

Research and book flights well in advance to secure the best deals and get the most out of your itinerary. This will also give you a chance to suss out who is keen on what activities and cater to them. If you don’t know where to look, travel comparison websites are some of the best ways to find affordable accommodations that offer family-friendly amenities and deals.

Be warned though, while online travel agencies may be great comparison tools, it is always a good idea to make sure you book directly with the hotel you choose via their website to unlock better deals. Do your research. Picture: Freepik rawpixel

Kevin Mandlokuwa, Customer Success Manager at the hotel technology platform, Profitroom said, “Booking directly through a hotel is one of the easiest ways to get great deals and gather the information you need to be able to choose an option that suits everyone in your travelling party. It allows you to make an informed decision.” Build an itinerary that suits everyone Get everyone together and involve them in the planning process to ensure that the activities appeal to everyone involved.

That means balancing sightseeing with relaxation, adventure, and nightlife to give everyone a chance to enjoy themselves. Remember to create a flexible itinerary that allows for spontaneous detours and adjustments along the way. Have a backup plan for days when the weather doesn’t co-operate, or unexpected closures occur and consider planning separate activities for different age groups to accommodate everyone’s preferences.

Pick the perfect hotel Your accommodation is central to your holiday. A bad hotel will ruin your experience while a good one will help foster a beautiful sense of togetherness. So, take care to pick a good one. Keep an eye out for family suites or interconnected rooms in hotels to provide both privacy and togetherness.