South Africa tops Emirates' African market with multiple daily flights

They were officially received by Afzal Parambil, regional manager at Emirates who shared updates on some of the latest products, including its latest offering, Premium Economy and discussed ways to support tourism inflows to South Africa.

Emirates held meetings to enhance its business relationships with industry and trade members.

South Africa is the airline's largest African market, and Emirates has expanded its operations to meet customer demand, including three daily flights to Johannesburg, double daily flights to Cape Town, and daily service to Durban. Emirates has also worked to improve infrastructure and connectivity.

Additionally, Afzal Parambil, told IOL in a previous report: “South Africa is also a unique destination as there are multiple reasons to visit the country. In other parts of Africa, tourists might visit for a safari, but in South Africa there are multiple reasons to visit such as beaches, vineyards or family destinations. Durban also has a lot of attractions and we do feel that it is an undersold and under-promoted destination.”