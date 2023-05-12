Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLTravelAfricaSouth AfricaWorld
Independent Online | Travel
Search IOL
IOLTravelAfricaSouth AfricaWorld
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, May 12, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

South Africa tops Emirates' African market with multiple daily flights

Afzal Parambil, regional manager at Emirates, Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille and Nomasonto Ndlovu, SA Tourism acting CEO, at Africa’s Travel Indaba. Picture: Supplied

Afzal Parambil, regional manager at Emirates, Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille and Nomasonto Ndlovu, SA Tourism acting CEO, at Africa’s Travel Indaba. Picture: Supplied

Published 4h ago

Share

Emirates welcomed Tourism Minister, Patricia de Lille and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomsa Dube-Ncube to its stand this week.

They were officially received by Afzal Parambil, regional manager at Emirates who shared updates on some of the latest products, including its latest offering, Premium Economy and discussed ways to support tourism inflows to South Africa.

Emirates held meetings to enhance its business relationships with industry and trade members.

South Africa is the airline's largest African market, and Emirates has expanded its operations to meet customer demand, including three daily flights to Johannesburg, double daily flights to Cape Town, and daily service to Durban. Emirates has also worked to improve infrastructure and connectivity.

Additionally, Afzal Parambil, told IOL in a previous report: “South Africa is also a unique destination as there are multiple reasons to visit the country. In other parts of Africa, tourists might visit for a safari, but in South Africa there are multiple reasons to visit such as beaches, vineyards or family destinations. Durban also has a lot of attractions and we do feel that it is an undersold and under-promoted destination.”

More on this

Emirates’ presence at the Indaba demonstrates the airline’s commitment to the South African market, and Parambil stated that they are collaborating with South African Tourism to promote Durban and KwaZulu-Natal as prime tourist destinations as well.

Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

EmiratesSA TourismMiddle EastAfricaDurbanPatricia De LilleNomusa Dube-NcubeTourismAfrican Travel

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe