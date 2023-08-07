Taxi strike: Cape Town International Airport urges travellers to arrive two hours earlier

Taxi strikes across the Western Cape have resulted in various road closures, one of these being the N2 inbound and outbound from Cape Town International Airport. According to Cape Town traffic officers, the N2 outbound has now been cleared after attending to incidents of public violence.

In the interest of passenger safety, Cape Town International has released a statement, urging travellers to be prepared for delays when checking in. “Please note that the airport is open and operational,” read the statement. “To ensure a smooth travel experience, passengers are advised to arrive four hours earlier for international travel and two hours earlier for domestic travel as we are working on a reduced staff complement.”

Shortly after the road to the airport was re-opened, one passenger tweeted: “The roads to the Cape Town International airport are open. Heavy police presence on the roads there. Check in queues are ‘94 elections long. Add extra travel time for that.”

Another traveller added that the check-in queue for FlySafair was probably one of the longest. Because of the reduced staff complement, the airport’s call centre has been inundated with queries and unable to take all calls. They’ve now added that all calls have been diverted to OR Tambo International Airport.

Airports Company South Africa has advised passengers to check the Airports App to monitor their flight status before leaving home.

Police have also confirmed one person was killed near Cape Town International on Monday morning. “An individual was shot dead and three others injured after a motorist was pelted with stones on Airport Approach. “The driver responded to the attack by firing several shots. As a result, a death and three injuries were recorded,” said Western Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa.