TikToker plays ‘Titanic’ hit on flight only to realise Kate Winslet sitting just a seat away

Well, for one lucky guy, his ordinary journey turned into a hilariously memorable experience. Chris took to TikTok to share his experience. He happened to be seated on a plane with Kate Winslet, the famous actress from the epic blockbuster “Titanic”.

“I need to start paying more attention to my surroundings because I cannot keep embarrassing myself like this,” he said. So there he was, being seated on yet another flight. Nothing out of the ordinary, or so he thought. As he settled into his seat, he took a glance at his ticket and noticed something fishy – it said he was in the third row, but his gut told him to head for the second row. But he just shrugged it off, the universe could be on to something here. Chris points out Kate Winslet sitting behind him while he plays ‘Titanic’ hits out loud. Picture: TikTok And as he finally gets comfortable, ready to unwind with his trusty playlist, guess what he's queued up? Classic Celine Dion hits! Because let's face it, there's just something about soaring through the sky that makes you want to embrace your inner drama and get all emotional.

He explained that Celine Dion recently cancelled her tour, and her songs had been blaring out on news channels as they mourned the lost concerts. “What I don’t realise is that my AirPods are not yet connected. So Celine starts playing out loud. “I’m just kind of skipping through her top hits at this moment. Like, ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me Now’ plays for a second, ‘I Surrender’ plays for a second, ‘My Heart Will Go On’ plays for a little bit,’’ he said.

"And so I'm trying to rack my brains of where we've met before or something like that. Until then from behind her I see her pull out a script with highlighted lines." Kaantie, it's the very real celebrity Kate Winslet, reading a script and minding her business, except when it came to his music.