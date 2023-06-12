5 affordable European summer destinations South African students can explore

Summer vacations are a golden opportunity to escape the monotony of everyday life and immerse in new cultures, breathtaking landscapes, and unforgettable experiences. As the dust settles on the exam season and you bid farewell to endless nights of studying, it's time to shift gears and embark on a well-deserved European summer vacation.

Following months of dedication and hard work, it's essential to replenish your energy and reward yourself with some much-needed relaxation. Whether you're a student or simply someone in need of a break, here are 5 European summer destinations according to Erudera.com. Porto, Portugal

The beautiful coastal ton of Porto Portugal. Picture: Unsplash Porto is a stunning city known for its historic charm and vibrant attractions and a destination that promises a memorable and enchanting experience. In Portugal, AirBnB's average price for a night can be around 43€, an average meal is around €15 per person whilst coffee prices are between €0.60 and €1 and cocktails average 3€. Dhermi, Albania Explore Vuno in Dherma Albania. Picture: Unsplash Dhermi is a hidden gem nestled along the breathtaking Albanian Riviera. This budget-friendly destination offers stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, rich history, and a laid-back atmosphere. Airbnb prices can start somewhere at 30€ a night during the summer season. An average meal in Dhermi should cost around 12€ a person, whilst coffee prices can cost an average of 2€ and cocktails between 5€ and 15€.

Bodrum, Türkiye Boats docked out at Bodrum, Muğla, Türkiye. Picture: Unsplash Bodrum is a charming coastal town known for its history, natural beauty, and vibrant atmosphere. Explore the impressive Bodrum Castle and its Museum of Underwater Archaeology. In Türkiye, average prices for AirBnB start at around 20€ a night. An average meal in Bodrum should cost around 5.5€ a person whilst coffee prices can cost an average of 2€ and cocktails can cost between 5€ and 15€. Crete, Greece

Balos Beach is of the most spectacular beaches in Crete. Picture: Unsplash Crete is a captivating island paradise renowned for its stunning beaches, ancient ruins, charming villages, and mouthwatering cuisine. Crete is an ideal destination that caters to every traveller, promising an unforgettable summer break. The average price in Crete, Greece, is somewhere at 102€ a night. An average meal in Crete should cost around €34 a person for one day, whilst coffee prices can be between €1.80 and €2.5 and cocktails between 5€ and 8€. Otranto, Italy Faraglioni di Torre Sant'Andrea, Melendugno, Otranto, Puglia, Italy. Picture: Unsplash Otranto is a charming coastal town in Apulia known for its stunning beaches, rich history, and delightful cuisine. Explore the beautiful beaches, visit the historic cathedral and castle, and wander through the picturesque streets of the old town. The average price for an Airbnb in Otranto is somewhere at 55€ a night. A standard meal might be about 16€ a person whilst coffee prices can be between 0.89€ and 1.33€, and cocktails can cost between 6€ and 7€.