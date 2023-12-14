WATCH: Young passengers get surprise of their lives after disembarking Cape Town bound flight

Tis the season to be jolly and the Walt Disney Company Africa’s #MayYourWishesComeTrue campaign this December is all about festive celebrations. In spreading the cheer, a special surprise-and-delight activation took place aboard the Disney-inspired LIFT airplane.

Over 150 passengers, travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town were welcomed by “Wish Agents” at their boarding gate at OR Tambo International Airport on December 1, with each child being asked what their wish for Christmas was. With their wishes adorning a special Disney-inspired Christmas tree, the young passengers boarded flight GE123, unaware that a mere two hours later those wishes would be fulfilled. Behind the scenes the requests were communicated to Disney’s Wish Agents, on standby at Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town, who swung into action to shop up a storm, wrap the gifts and transport them to Cape Town International Airport in time for the passengers to disembark.

From bicycles, “Disney Princess The Little Mermaid” figurines, Lego® sets to even Spider-man Sony PlayStation 5’s, all the requested wishes came true as passengers disembarked the plane and entered the specially-branded walkway to meet the Wish Agents. In addition, each traveller was gifted a Disney Mickey plush and a subscription to Disney+.

“To mark our 100th year anniversary, The Walt Disney Company has been celebrating the fans and storytellers who have sparked the joy and magic that embodies Disney for over 100 years,” said Christine Service, Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa. “What better way to cap our year-long celebrations than with this wonderful festive moment, inspired by our ‘May Your Wishes Come True’ campaign.”