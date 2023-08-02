What ever happened to Travalyst, and is Prince Harry still involved?

Prince Harry is still an "invaluable" part of his ecotourism organisation, according to its CEO. The 38-year-old prince founded the non-profit Travalyst in 2019, months before he and his former 'Suits' actress wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working members of the British royal family to start a new life in the US.

However, Harry has courted controversy for promoting travelling in a way that is more eco-friendly while taking private jets and after the organisation - which works with TripAdvisor and Skyscanner - announced it was shifting from "pilot phase" to a five-person board with "world-class expertise", significantly making no mention of the Duke of Sussex, questions were raised about his ongoing involvement in the venture. According to reports, Harry - who has Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet with 41-year-old Meghan - has only recently been included in its website's About US section on press releases at the bottom more recently. Whereas back in 2022, his name was at the top.

That's all been cleared up now, and his role and input is still very much the same. CEO Sally Davey said in a statement issued to The Daily Telegraph: "Prince Harry is the founder of Travalyst and remains an invaluable part of this organisation. His role has not changed in any way, and he is regularly involved in strategic discussions and decisions alongside our partners and board." Harry previously urged everyone to consider more sustainable options for travel, but admitted to his use of private jets and insisted "no one is perfect" and "we can all do better".

He said during a speech: "I came here by commercial. I spend 99 percent of my life travelling the world by commercial. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it's genuinely as simple as that."