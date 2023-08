Zac Efron 'crushed' after travel show is axed

Zac Efron is "crushed" after The CW pulled his travel show off air after only two episodes. 'Down to Earth with Zac Efron's second episode attracted only 232,000 viewers — the second lowest ever recorded by the network - and The CW made the decision to take it off the air.

A source told the National Enquirer: "To find out so few people were interested was crushing. He’s taking it really hard. That is the biggest blow about getting cancelled - Zac enjoys travelling." 'Down to Earth With Zac Efron' originally premiered on Netflix in 2020, with a second season in 2022. It followed Efron as he travelled the world, and explored nature and sustainable living.

Efron previously described travel as "one of [his] greatest passions in life". The actor also spoke about how keen to "explore" new places and cultures with his show.

He told E! News: "Travel is one of my greatest passions in life. I love to explore new places and immerse myself in their culture and learn different ways of life." Back in 2022, Efron thanked the production team behind 'Down to Earth' after winning the first Emmy of his career.