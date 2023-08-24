Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLTravelAfricaSouth AfricaWorld
Independent Online | Travel
Search IOL
IOLTravelAfricaSouth AfricaWorld
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, August 24, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Zac Efron 'crushed' after travel show is axed

Zac Efron in 'Down To Earth with Zac Efron'. Picture: Netflix

Zac Efron in 'Down To Earth with Zac Efron'. Picture: Netflix

Published 2h ago

Share

Zac Efron is "crushed" after The CW pulled his travel show off air after only two episodes.

'Down to Earth with Zac Efron's second episode attracted only 232,000 viewers — the second lowest ever recorded by the network - and The CW made the decision to take it off the air.

A source told the National Enquirer: "To find out so few people were interested was crushing. He’s taking it really hard. That is the biggest blow about getting cancelled - Zac enjoys travelling."

'Down to Earth With Zac Efron' originally premiered on Netflix in 2020, with a second season in 2022.

It followed Efron as he travelled the world, and explored nature and sustainable living.

Efron previously described travel as "one of [his] greatest passions in life".

The actor also spoke about how keen to "explore" new places and cultures with his show.

He told E! News: "Travel is one of my greatest passions in life. I love to explore new places and immerse myself in their culture and learn different ways of life."

Back in 2022, Efron thanked the production team behind 'Down to Earth' after winning the first Emmy of his career.

The 'Greatest Showman' actor took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his role on the series, which saw him travel to places such as Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica and Peru.

Following his success, Efron - who shot to international stardom as Troy Bolton in the 'High School Musical' series - wrote on Twitter: "Wow! Never expected this and so grateful.

“A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Related Topics:

NetflixTV ShowsTravel InspirationEco-travelCulture and TraditionEmmy Awards