Holiday with ease with these 5 types of travel apps

In today's digital era, technology has become an important tool even in the tourism sector.
Samantha Pillay, the director of ekko, a lifestyle brand for millennials, explains the usefulness of technology in enhancing our holiday experiences.
While many people want to disconnect from the digital world while on holiday, Pillay suggests that instead of stashing away your phone, you can disable email notifications and WhatsApp alerts to strike a balance between work and relaxation.
‘’This way, you have the freedom to choose when and how to engage with the world, striking a balance between work and relaxation, without compromising on your well-deserved time away,” says Pillay. To make the most out of your holiday, Pillay recommends using various travel apps. Here are some of her suggestions:
Booking apps
The apps offer convenience and flexibility, allowing you to secure accommodations while on the move. They typically provide faster booking processes, additional features, and an enhanced user experience compared to their website counterparts.
Navigation tools
Navigation tools are crucial for exploring unfamiliar areas without getting lost. They help you navigate through vibrant cities and picturesque landscapes, ensuring a seamless exploration experience.
Weather apps
Weather apps help you plan your activities and pack accordingly. By knowing the forecast in advance, you can make the most of your time and avoid unexpected disruptions, ensuring an enjoyable holiday, regardless of the weather.
Currency converter apps
When travelling abroad, it can be challenging to mentally convert currency values. Currency converter apps come in handy as they allow you to swiftly and accurately convert currencies. This helps you manage your budget, ensuring you stay within your spending limits without the need for mental maths.
Loyalty apps
Loyalty apps provide opportunities to save money, receive special perks, or access upgraded services during your holiday. Loyalty apps allow you to do more for less.
By using the travel apps, you can optimise your holiday experience, make informed decisions, and enjoy the convenience and benefits they offer.
Read the latest issue of TRAVEL digital magazine here.