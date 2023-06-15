Holiday with ease with these 5 types of travel apps

In today's digital era, technology has become an important tool even in the tourism sector. Samantha Pillay, the director of ekko, a lifestyle brand for millennials, explains the usefulness of technology in enhancing our holiday experiences.

While many people want to disconnect from the digital world while on holiday, Pillay suggests that instead of stashing away your phone, you can disable email notifications and WhatsApp alerts to strike a balance between work and relaxation. ‘’This way, you have the freedom to choose when and how to engage with the world, striking a balance between work and relaxation, without compromising on your well-deserved time away,” says Pillay. To make the most out of your holiday, Pillay recommends using various travel apps. Here are some of her suggestions: Booking apps

The apps offer convenience and flexibility, allowing you to secure accommodations while on the move. They typically provide faster booking processes, additional features, and an enhanced user experience compared to their website counterparts. Navigation tools Navigation tools are crucial for exploring unfamiliar areas without getting lost. They help you navigate through vibrant cities and picturesque landscapes, ensuring a seamless exploration experience.

Weather apps Weather apps help you plan your activities and pack accordingly. By knowing the forecast in advance, you can make the most of your time and avoid unexpected disruptions, ensuring an enjoyable holiday, regardless of the weather. Currency converter apps

When travelling abroad, it can be challenging to mentally convert currency values. Currency converter apps come in handy as they allow you to swiftly and accurately convert currencies. This helps you manage your budget, ensuring you stay within your spending limits without the need for mental maths. Loyalty apps Loyalty apps provide opportunities to save money, receive special perks, or access upgraded services during your holiday. Loyalty apps allow you to do more for less.