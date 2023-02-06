Multi-country trips, musical pilgrimages and sustainable travel are predicted to grow in popularity

Research highlights the fact that more and more people are prioritising travel in comparison to the number of travellers in the years before the pandemic. And as the years go by, travel trends evolve and experts predict the trends for the year. Here are travel trends for the year ahead according to Contiki.

1.Bucket list travel Almost everyone has their dream vacation destination and as travel restrictions are becoming more relaxed across the globe, travellers are ready to embark on the trips they’ve spent the last three years dreaming about. “The prevailing sense is that travel has been, and could again be, taken away from us,” said Natasha Lawrence, Contiki’s commercial and product development director, adding: “2023 is the opportunity to make it count.”

2.Sustainable travel Travellers everywhere are becoming increasingly aware of the need to travel responsibly. Young people are loyal to brands that share their values, and that are committed to reducing their carbon footprint. Also linked to sustainability is the rise in plant-based living. Rebecca Gade Sawicki, creator of Veggies Abroad, says: “At least 15% of greenhouse gases are attributed to animal agriculture. Consumers are concerned about what’s on their plate and its impact on the planet.”

3.Young people are travelling more than others In 2022, 18 to 34-year-olds averaged 2.2 more international trips and 1.3 more domestic trips than those aged 65+ and over. Contiki CEO Adam Armstrong says: “Young people were arguably the quickest to recover. We expect this trend to continue into 2023, albeit the older demo will play a strong catch-up game.”

4.Multi-country trips are making a comeback Multi-country trips also increased in popularity, it’s where travellers visit 8 to 9 countries in the span of two weeks. “During the pandemic, people were more cautious about crossing borders. Now that it’s easy to cross borders, multi-country trips are rock-and-rolling again,” Armstrong adds.

5.Social travel is becoming more popular A 10% increase in multiple bookings (as opposed to solo bookings) highlights an elevated hunger for human connection among young people. Natasha Lawrence said: “For 2023, this travel style looks to be back as people want to spend their time in social and community-driven spaces.”

6.Travel inspired by music and TV According to Expedia, two-thirds of global travellers have considered visiting a destination inspired by a movie or TV show they’ve watched. The “musical pilgrimage” trend has had positive consequences for destinations such as Israel which, according to TikTok superstar Brooke Alexx, has one of the “most underrated music scenes in the world.” Israel has one of the most underrated music scenes in the world according to a TikTokker. Picture: Pexels 7.Local experiences

Young travellers are seeking experiences within their own countries and towns – often there is so much to explore and we look right past it. Given the rise of sustainability and a hunger for human connection among young travellers, it’s hardly surprising that culturally immersive local experiences have continued to rise in popularity. “Maybe it’s just my social feed, but I am seeing a lot of positive things regarding inclusivity and connection with other cultures. This could be the fuel for some really magical travel experiences,” Lawrence added.

Lourensford in Somerset is the perfect local experience. Local travel can include visiting local markets within your town, where you can experience great food, local people, entertainment, and more. Picture: INSTAGRAM 8.Planning ahead Travel is a priority to many. With that being said, saving has become a crucial part of their plans. Hence, travellers are more careful with their spending and will want to make sure they get the best deal. We can expect to see travellers planning their trips in advance, and subsequently a reduction in spontaneous bookings.

Budget accommodations are also set to become more popular. As Lauren Gonzales, principal at L&L Hospitalities, said: “We saw this a lot during the recession following 2008. A lot of travellers who might have otherwise considered more expensive hotel options expanded their searches to different types of accommodations.” 9.Travel affected by remote working The remote working trend looks set to continue into 2023 across the world. The added flexibility is great for travellers, but also for the tourism industry.