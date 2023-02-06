WATCH: Folk band performs free performance on stranded flight – but it isn’t well received

After a plane was stranded on a runway in Iceland for 10 hours due to terrible weather conditions. Imagine the frustration. However, there’s nothing a little music can’t solve, right? Jessica Pearson and her bandmates decided to take matters into their own hands to cheer passengers up, you know, trying to keep that positive energy going.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, some state that it was rather torturous, although the band did a good job on the rendition of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” it eventually had people feeling like they should go home for real. “These girls sound good and I wish them no harm, but if this happened to me I would end up on the no fly list,’’ said one Twitter user. #singingonplane #countryroads ♬ original sound - JPEW @jessicapearsoneastwind Singing on a plane. <3 #icelandair ‘’Sorry, I’m going for the emergency exit. I don’t care we’re at 31 000ft. I’ll take my chances,’’ said another.

While it sounds like the audience was receiving the performance well, the internet didn’t seem to agree. One TikTok user said: “The lack of social awareness and common courtesy for fellow passengers is astonishing.” Reading the room is an important factor in all situations. If the crowd seems tired after the first three songs, give it a rest. While there’s no denying the talent in these musicians, time and place play an important role when performing.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, the band said to Willow Sounds Records: “After about 6 hours of being grounded, the pilot asked the girls if they would sing for the passengers having noticed their instruments upon boarding. “The girls were happy to help in any way possible. They performed a few original songs and then started taking requests. “The crew asked if the girls would move to the front of the plane for a few songs because passengers there wanted to hear them as well. The whole session lasted 45 minutes. It lifted the mood and helped pass the time.

Story continues below Advertisement