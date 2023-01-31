Passengers endured a 13-hour flight to never-happened-land

An Emirates flight never made it to its destination due to extreme weather conditions in Auckland, which lead to the airport being closed. The flight was scheduled on Friday before 11am, however, half way through the journey the plane had to make a ‘U-turn’ to the United Arab Emirates.

A report states: ‘’More than 40 international arrivals were suspended on Saturday alone, over half of which were operated by Air New Zealand.’’ In addition, thousands of passengers were forced to stay in the terminals overnight. A statement on Twitter posted by the airport on January 27 said: ‘’Auckland Airport terminals and roading are currently impacted by widespread flooding. We are requesting people do not travel to the international terminal at this time.’’

Auckland Airport terminals and roading are currently impacted by widespread flooding. We are requesting people do not travel to the international terminal at this time. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) January 27, 2023 pic.twitter.com/Cr3m0dGPLp — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) January 28, 2023 According to “Sky News”, travellers flying from the US to New Zealand also had to circle back From Dallas after already flying for 10 hours. The airport was set to reopen the following day, however, this wasn’t in favour of all passengers. In a “N Z Herald” report, it was opened to domestic flights at lunchtime, while international flights took place on Sunday morning. But for some, there were no options until the middle of February. It reported that ‘’Some passengers have been offered indirect routes flying via Papua New Guinea and Brisbane over the next week. Others have tried to take matters into their own hands.’’

