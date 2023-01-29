Pocket-friendly adventures in SA

Cape Town The Pocket-Friendly Guide will inspire locals and tourists to get out and about in Cape Town, no matter your budget.

Cape Town Tourism, the City’s official Destination Marketing Organisation, recently promoted the Pocket-Friendly Guide, which aims to give affordable experiences across the metro. With so many must-see places, you can have an unforgettable time exploring beautiful, vibrant, and affordable experiences in colourful neighbourhoods across the mother city. James Vos, mayoral committee member for Economic Growth and Tourism at the City of Cape Town said: ‘’We are working towards making tourism accessible while also making the offerings of businesses financially attainable for domestic tourists.’’

For visitors and locals who aren’t sure where to start, Cape Town Tourism has compiled a handy list of 50 things to do for under R50 while the Pocket-Friendly Guide highlights many other cost-effective activities in communities across Cape Town. Watch the wildlife in Rondevlei Nature Reserve Price: R12 entry for adults and R6 for kids.

Situated in the suburb of Grassy Park, Rondevlei is a 20-minute drive from the city centre. It covers 290 hectares and is home to 256 indigenous plant species, hippos, and 20 other mammal species. Mountain biking in Meerendal Price: R50 for adults; R20 for students, pensioners and under 18s.

You don’t have to be a professional mountain biker, it’s the ideal adventure for beginners. There are group rides, and the tracks at Meerendal are easy to navigate. While you work those glutes you are able to enjoy the amazing views it has to offer. It’s a fun activity for the whole family. First Thursdays No Fee

Picture: Instagram First Thursdays is a very popular event in Cape Town and people are always buzzing about it. Every first Thursday of the month, locals and tourists hit the streets for a night of arts and culture, with dozens of art galleries and cultural events. The event is completely free, with no structured tour, and no schedule to follow, you are free to absorb it all at your own leisure. To ensure your First Thursday can be catered to your own specific preferences, organisers provide a map and highlights of what is on show. From there it is all up to you. There are also multiple restaurants, bars and clubs vibing on First Thursdays, where you can enjoy a drink or two while listening to live music suited to your music taste.

Johannesburg While Cape Town is laid-back, Jozi’s lifestyle and unique character attract locals and tourists. Take a picnic and enjoy the outdoors at Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens (Roodepoort)

Conservation Gardens is the international term for botanical gardens that include both landscaped and natural areas within their boundaries. Ideal for a picnic. There are many helpers with trolleys to assist you in getting everything to your spot. (R20 per trip) There are plenty of activities for you and your family to enjoy; hiking trails ranging from easy to more advanced; kids can easily manage the climb; you can easily spot black eagles; a view of the waterfall; the gardens are well secured and maintained. Picture: Instagram Price: R70 per adult. Scholars 6 - 18 years, R20, children under 6 enter free. Students pay R40.

Sci-Bono Discovery Centre There’s a little something for everyone, and the Sci-Bono centre is a world-class science centre that supports maths, science and technology while also offering innovative, dynamic learning experiences, making learning a fun experience. It is suitable for all children’s age groups and occasionally there is an extra exhibit you get to experience.

Sugar Rush Park Spend a fun-filled day at Sugar Rush, explore rolling lawns, lots of kids play activities, delicious restaurant and deli, cycling, trail running, and walks in the sugar cane. lt’s an outdoor setting perfect for the entire family. And let’s not forget, great food!

KwaZulu-Natal Wild 5 Adventures in Oribi Gorge. There are adventures that vary from mild to extreme; including a 110m abseil, zipline, 85m suspension bridge, quad biking adventures, paintball, team building and guided hiking and birding trails.

Price: Hiking trails and view site entry is R30 an adult and R20 for pensioners and children (aged 6 - 12 years). Free for children under 5. Paintball is R150 per person Picture: Bulat Khamitov/Pexels Mtamvuna River at Wild Coast Sun

Located on the South Coast with its endless summer temperatures, Wild Coast Sun guests are spoilt for choice all year round, making it the ideal place for family getaways. Whether you prefer your activities fast or slow, there is something for everyone, from canoeing to kayaking, sit-down to stand-up paddle boats, speedboats to lazy boat cruises, and much more. Picture: Supplied Take to the water and paddle up and down the Mtamvuna River in your own canoe or a rented one – you can go solo or couple up. Alternatively, kayaking is a popular favourite, and for adventure seekers, there are guided tours along the banks of the Umtamvuna Nature Reserve. The scenic excursion is something you won’t forget.

Phezulu Safari Park Enjoy a day out with the family at Phezulu Safari Park where you can explore curio shops, kids play area, restaurants, reptile park, Zulu village or game reserve. Phezulu also offers an hour-long game drive where you can learn about the animals and plants through the Valley of a Thousand Hills to their visitors. Game drives begin at 9am and run every hour on the hour until 4 pm.

Price: R220 for adults and R110 for children Picture: Instagram Price: Zulu dancing and culture tour (every day of the week except Tuesday)

Show times: 10am, 11.30, 2pm, 3.30pm Reptile Park Crocodiles, Snakes and Creature Cave!

R60 per Adult R50 per Child Combo ticket