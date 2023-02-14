Ever wondered which countries top the tables for travel over the Valentine’s Day period? Airbnb reveals India as one of its most romantic destinations around the world.

The country has one of the highest proportions of couples travelling together for Valentine's Day, alongside Greece and the Netherlands. This Valentine's, why not create new memories with your loved ones with a memorable travel getaway? No matter how you celebrate love, there surely is an ideal and easy-on-the-pocket Airbnb Stay for everyone.

Here is a few Airbnbs ideal for spending the Valentine's Day week with your significant other, family, or galentines! Explore some of the 'Most Wishlisted Stays' in India, perfect for couples While you can't put a price on love, Valentine's Day getaways shouldn't necessarily break the bank. Here's a selection of great value 'most wishlisted stays'4 suitable for no more than two people.

Explore starry nights in the hills of Himachal between warm cups of coffee and surrounded by pine trees, or walk through tranquil Goa as you enjoy its stunning sunsets. A beautiful moonlight chalet You'll love this unique and romantic Airbnb, which offers a beautiful view of the Parvati Valley right from your bed. Take in the picturesque calm it offers and also enjoy the beauty of the night sky from the comfort of your bed.

Artist cottages, Morjim Beach Nestled in the dunes of Morjim Beach and just a short walk away from a bath in the sea, this stay is perfect for all beach lovers. Is wine from the Vineyards on your mind? Explore the Beauty of Homegrown Wine in Nashik, Maharashtra.

What can be more romantic than enjoying an evening of wine tasting and lively conversation amidst the rolling hills of Nashik? The city famous for its vineyards and exquisite grapes is a great place to visit during the season of love.

Apart from the vineyards, you can spend time walking through the various historical monuments in the city and stay at these rustic yet beautiful Airbnbs to make the most of your stay. Rose vineyard

All the bedrooms of this property are open to the tranquil Waldevi Lake. Walk up to the lake for a picture-perfect moment with the sunset as a stunning backdrop, or pitch open a tent and take in the unbelievable views with a glass of rosé by your side. Sanika farms Situated just minutes away from the famous Sula Vineyards and York, this farm stay is spread across an acre of lush greens, and well-manicured lawns.