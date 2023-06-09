Discover the Divorce Temple in Japan that provided sanctuary from abusive relationships

Apparently this is the temple to visit after ending a bad relationship. The Tokeiji Temple, also known as the Divorce Temple was discovered 600 years ago. And, as crazy as it sounds, it’s rather comforting, a place where the broken-hearted could seek shelter.
This history of this Buddhist temple stems from a time when women didn’t have any rights, with no provisions for divorce in Japan.
During that era, women seeking shelter from their abusive husbands would find refuge in this temple, an escape from the harsh realities of their relationships.
The temple's remarkable journey began in 1285 when it was founded by the Buddhist nun Kakusan Shidō-ni. This was a period in Japan’s history (1185 to 1333) when women had limited legal rights and many social restrictions.
Seeking solace from their unhappy marriages, women sought refuge within the temple's sacred walls. As time passed, Tokeiji Temple gained popularity as a safe haven and a transformative institution, providing much-needed protection and freedom to women trapped in abusive relationships.
Tokeiji eventually began issuing official divorce certificates, known as tsuifuku-ji, providing these women with legal liberation from their marriages. While the temple no longer serves this purpose, it is a reminder of the miserable conditions women of that time endured.
The temple’s architecture has been well preserved and it is surrounded by pretty gardens. Today, it stands as a symbol of empowerment and freedom for women in Japanese history. It highlights the significance of providing support and protection for those who are trapped in abusive or unhappy marriages.
The temple welcomes all visitors and is renowned for its stunning flower gardens that showcase hydrangeas in summer and plum blossoms in winter. The temple complex, though modest in size, includes an entrance gate, a bell tower, tea houses, a treasure house, and a main hall.