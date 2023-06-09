Discover the Divorce Temple in Japan that provided sanctuary from abusive relationships

Apparently this is the temple to visit after ending a bad relationship. The Tokeiji Temple, also known as the Divorce Temple was discovered 600 years ago. And, as crazy as it sounds, it’s rather comforting, a place where the broken-hearted could seek shelter. This history of this Buddhist temple stems from a time when women didn’t have any rights, with no provisions for divorce in Japan.

During that era, women seeking shelter from their abusive husbands would find refuge in this temple, an escape from the harsh realities of their relationships. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bee Eco Staff (@beeecostaff) The temple's remarkable journey began in 1285 when it was founded by the Buddhist nun Kakusan Shidō-ni. This was a period in Japan’s history (1185 to 1333) when women had limited legal rights and many social restrictions.

Seeking solace from their unhappy marriages, women sought refuge within the temple's sacred walls. As time passed, Tokeiji Temple gained popularity as a safe haven and a transformative institution, providing much-needed protection and freedom to women trapped in abusive relationships. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 着物 月日荘 (@kimono_tukihiso) Tokeiji eventually began issuing official divorce certificates, known as tsuifuku-ji, providing these women with legal liberation from their marriages. While the temple no longer serves this purpose, it is a reminder of the miserable conditions women of that time endured.