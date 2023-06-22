WATCH: TikToker trapped inside water slide takes internet by storm

These days everything is captured on video, whether it may be a happy occasion or one such as the following, terrifying. A TikTok video is making the rounds and has already been watched by almost 43 million people.

In the video, a user named Jami is shown standing with his arms crossed on a trap door. When the trap door opens, he is launched into a plastic tunnel. I’m not going to lie, the slide alone looks like a casket. At first, the video looks exciting as Jami smoothly slides into the DM’s of the tunnel at Penang Escape Theme Park in Malaysia. However, about halfway down, he suddenly stops and then starts moving again quickly. Of course one would panic, all you’re thinking about is death.

Jami looks worried as he comes to another stop but tries to crawl through the narrow space of the tunnel while screaming for help. We can’t blame the bloke for panicking. Being confined in small spaces can lead to panic and fear due to the psychological condition known as claustrophobia. Claustrophobia is characterized by an irrational fear of being trapped or confined in enclosed spaces.

This fear response can be triggered by various factors, including past traumatic experiences, a sense of limited escape options, or a fear of losing control. But of course, viewers were so captivated by his epic editing skills that they completely overlooked his predicament. They were like, "Wow, did you see that seamless transition?!" Meanwhile, poor Jami was in distress!