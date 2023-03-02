WATCH: When taking a train in India, save the ‘kush’ for after

Smoking on public transport is a definite no-no almost everywhere in the world. Currently, smoking or consuming alcoholic substances in trains or on the premises of any railway station is offensive or downright illegal.

However, one particular young lady could not care less. A video shared by a tweep Parmanand kumar Saw, shows her ‘puffing’ while standing near the toilet. He claims that he saw a group of girls smoking ‘Ganja’ (weed or marijuana) and cigarettes inside the train for the entire train ride.

In addition, the incident allegedly took place on Tatanagar-Katihar Express, in India. Kumar Saw did not hold back, he tagged Ashwini Vaishnaw, whose the Railway Minister of India. @AshwiniVaishnaw

इन लड़कियों ने रात भर गांजा और सीक्रेट करें पिया है 😡

Yah log Asansol mein chadhi thi Tata Katihar train mein pic.twitter.com/vo5YwI3DIf — Parmanand kumar Saw (@Parmana93518260) February 27, 2023

In response to the post, Railway Seva wrote: “Sir, we request you to please share the journey details (PNR/Train No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal." ITS THE GIRL STANDING NEAR THE DOOR. KINDLY FOCUS ON HER EVERYONE!! — pixy jaisingh (@PixyJaisingh) February 28, 2023 The post had mixed reactions, with some feeling very strongly about the matter, while others couldn’t care less.

One wrote: ‘’This is very common on savan season.. If it’s really illegal then why Railway Administration and RPF let people allow to smoke marijuana, cigarette and alcohol in Railway station as well as in train? Instead of catching and punishing them they ignore these incidents.’’ While another said: ‘’Bro's just jealous as he couldn't get to smoke with them.’’ One woman went as far as to say that if it were boys smoking, the man would not have recorded the incident.