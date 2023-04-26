Woman arrested at Sydney airport for carrying 24-carat gold gun

A woman was caught carrying a golden gun. We’re not sure if she’s part of the gold member club but; according to a CNN report the 28-year-old woman from the United States was arrested upon arrival in Sydney after she was found to be in possession of a 24-carat gold-plated handgun in her luggage .

The woman had just flown in from Los Angeles and did not have a permit to import or possess a firearm in Australia, according to a statement from the Australian Border Force (ABF).

The incident occurred on Sunday and the woman is currently being held in custody. Yikes! I wonder what the story behind this is.

It’s unfortunate to see the tragedy of all the mass shootings taking place in the US, and other parts of the globe. Therefore, Australia implemented significant gun-control measures in the wake of a tragic incident in 1996, when a lone shooter killed 35 people in Port Arthur, Tasmania.