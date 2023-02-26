Couples on baecation who gave us travel envy

Vacations are much needed activity for everyone, especially a “baecation” with your special someone. Celebrities and social media have a way of influencing the way we feel about something, it can either inspire or create a sense of envy – in a good way of course. Here are couples who had us “jelly” (jealous) on their “baecations”.

AKA and Nadia Nadia and the Forbes family spent a family vacation with AKA’s mother, Lynn Forbes, daughter Kairo Forbes and other family members at Sun City during the holiday season with Nadia.

Happier times, AKA with family. Picture: Instagram The couple was recently labelled as “Foodies”. They were also seen travelling to the well known “celebrity hub” the sunny state of California. Who knew that it would be their last vacation spent with the South African Rapper.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni One of Mzansi favourite couple spent a memorable vacation in the big apple, but also explored cities such as Mexico, Brooklyn and New York together. The couple share their “Dora the explora” moments through vlogs and photos on socials. ‘’Saw the ball drop (well, not completely – it was making its way so that still counts) in Time Square before the boss of the house decided ‘home’ would be a better option for the countdown – blame old age and sore knees.

“Incredible night and what a way to kick start the year 🖤” “The parents are tired now. They need to rest their tired old bones and get ready for tomorrow’s adventure,’’ one of the captions read. New York City. Picture: Unsplash Anlia and Eben Etzebeth

Known for its idyllic white beaches and crystal clear turquoise sea, the Maldives is situated in the Indian Ocean, and travellers from South Africa do not require a visa to travel. In early February, Eben Etzebeth and Anlia van Rensburg (now Anlia Etzebeth) said “I do” in what looks to have been a beautiful celebration of the couple’s love. Where the rugby player and actress chose to spend their honeymoon was kept under wraps – until now. Turquoise sea in the Maldives. The happy couple have begun giving us a glimpse into their honeymoon spent at the popular all-inclusive Club Med Kani resort in the Maldives. If this resort looks familiar, it’s because some of South Africa’s most-loved stars are often spotted there, or at the Club Med Finolhu Villas which is part of the brand’s Exclusive Collection.

With reefs that offer bands of colour, tiny jewel-like islands rimmed with the whitest of soft sand surrounded by the clearest shallow waters that one can imagine, it’s no wonder the newly-weds chose to honeymoon in the Maldives. Siba Mtongana Siba Mtongana and husband Brian. Picture: Instagram Multi award-winning celeb chef, mom, author, and founder of The Siba Co, enjoyed the island life on Sainte-Anne Island in the Seychelles – one of the most extraordinary destinations in the Indian Ocean – with her husband Brian.

The couple look to be holidaying at the brand new eco-chic Exclusive Collection Resort Club Med Seychelles. This was a good opportunity for the couple to spend much deserved one-one-one time. From dinner dates on the beach, to the most spectacular sunsets, while enjoying the best of creole cuisine for which the island is known. Seychelles, sand and sea bliss. Picture: Instagram Rachel and Siya Kolisi In last year the couple, Rachel and Siya Kolisi enjoyed time away in the land of Italy, as shown in pics posted by Rachel on her Instagram page. The couple enjoyed the simpler things, like enjoying an ice cream together from a local store, while roaming the streets of Italy.

The couple seem to enjoy vacations. In January 2022, Siya and the rest of the family spent time at the Perivoli Lagoon House in Hermanus, the South East of Cape Town in the Western Cape. where they were surrounded by spectacular mountain and ocean views from the five-star villa to celebrate Rachel’s birthday. Lee-Ann Liebenberg Lee-Ann Liebenberg and her husband Nicky van der Walt were seen in Mauritius, which had viewers “jelly”. It’s the fact that they are living the dream on vacation while also looking “to-die-for”.

Liebenberg posted a couple of pictures captioned: “Merci et au revoir île Maurice 🌴🥥🌴@nickyvanderwalt ❤️” (Thank you and goodbye Mauritius). Van der Walt’s pictures were captioned: “Hit and run @shangrilamauritius 🌴❤️🌴 Magical 24 hours. Cyclone 🌀Freddy in-bound.” Magical Mauritius. Picture: Instagram Jo-Ann Strauss

While this was not a “baecation”, this celebrity spent time with her father during Snow season in Europe. What made this holiday special was the fact that it was her dad’s first snow holiday (and skiing). They spent it at the French Alps, which is a popular snow destination for travellers looking for a snow holiday, with France being easily reached thanks to direct flights with Air France. Tignes Le Lac, ski paradise. Picture: Instagram With nearby Val d’Isère, Tignes is part of the Espace Killy ski area, linked by a network of lifts. Val Claret and Tignes Le Lac villages are lively hubs, with restaurants and shops, and a great snow domain for skiing and snowboarding. In summer, the area offers outdoor enthusiasts a wide array of options to enjoy such as hiking, trails, golf and bike parks.