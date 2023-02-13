LOOK: Siv Ngesi escapes to French Alps for much needed holiday and says he would do it again in a heartbeat

While his Instagram post had some of us jealous, we were mostly excited for Ngesi. His first post captured the beauty of the destination. With the caption, ‘’My home for the next few days! Honestly speechless,’’ so are we!

ClubMed had offered Ngesi the opportunity to visit two of the best ski resorts in the French Alps, and of course, it was an offer that he couldn’t resist as it plays a major role in his upbringing and his love for ski-ing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) ‘’I lived in a ski resort when I finished matric in California,’’ he says. ‘’And I used to ski two hours a day on the ski slopes for many, many months.’’

Some places stood at negative 16 degrees, and thankfully, Ngesi had all the right outfits at the right times, from waterproof socks to underclothing: ‘’Because it was so cold, I made sure I wore a lot of layers,’’ he adds. ‘’At the Airport, I was able to buy ski pants, which was very helpful.’’ ‘’It was so cold, but I would do it again in a heartbeat.’’ He added that the help of a travel agent always comes in handy to get the full experience, and enjoy a stress-free trip. ‘’If it’s your first time travelling, get yourself a travel agent, who can help you with every single thing regarding your trip,’’ he said.

When asked about the most enjoyable part of the trip , he said: ‘’I was able to challenge myself, by going to some of the highest and steepest slopes in the world.“ “Learning to be a better skier and getting a new skill was definitely my favourite part of the trip, and meeting new people from all over the world.’’ Although you are able to capture beautiful photos, Ngesi says it doesn’t compare to experiencing the beauty for yourself, and said adding the world-renowned French Alps to your travel bucket list may not be a bad idea at all.

