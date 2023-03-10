6 of Amsterdam’s best kept secrets

Amsterdam to some, is a piece of freedom; a city on so many people’s travel bucket list. It’s incredible architecture, beautiful canals, bustling cultural scene and delicious food means that millions of tourists flock to the Dutch capital every year.

Amsterdam has been a favourite for many South Africans. SA tourists are able to travel via a direct KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Joburg and Cape Town. The airline shares some of the hot spots for travellers. Westergasfabriek

Something that South Africans are fond of is bringing culture to life. Amsterdam's Westergasfabriek has fast-become a beautiful cultural hub that is rich with history; built inside an expansive gasworks facility that dates back to the late 19th century. The area is known for its industrial façade and is filled with restaurants, music venues, an art house cinema and the largest coin-op arcade in the city. Lovers of art will fall in love with the magic it has to offer.

This is the perfect outing if you are travelling with your family. Amsterdam has its very own pancake boat where visitors are given beautiful views of the city while being presented with an unlimited supply of Dutch-style pancakes – which may be different to the norm. The tour takes 75 minutes and departs several times a day. REM Island Visiting a new place comes with try new foods and out of the ordinary fine dining. If you're looking for an experience such as this, book a table at REM Island.

This unusual, waterborne restaurant is housed inside a renovated offshore platform that once stood about 9km off the coast of the Netherlands. The structure was abandond by previous owners – who were pirate radio broadcasters – after the Dutch government raided their operation in 1964. However, a few decades later, the platform was towed to Amsterdam's Houthaven harbour and was transformed into one of the classiest and most unusual restaurants in the country. Ons Lieve Heer op Solder

Europe is rich in history and after the Reformation in the 16th century, the newly-established Calvinist Dutch government famously outlawed Catholicism in the country. However, despite severe punishments, many continued to worship in secret and some even went as far to build secret churches. During this time, many churches were destroyed or demolished but this church, built on the top three floors of a canal house during the 1660s, survived the period unscathed. It has been preserved as an historic museum since 1888. '"It's an amazing place, even if you're not a religious person. And there's a lot to learn about places of worship in ordinary houses,'' read one Instagram post.

EYE Film Museum There’s a reason for its name, you would notice the oddly shaped EYE Film Museum and, a visit during your next visit is a must. But there’s more to see other than the building; inside the institute is a gallery space that hosts exhibitions related to filmmaking, four modern cinemas and a multi-tiered restaurant that looks onto the River IJ.

The venue also plays host to events such as film festivals, concerts and movie screenings. And if you happen to be a night owl, the building looks more majestic during the night time. Poezenboot