Finland ranked happiest country in world for sixth time in a row

According to the World Happiness Report, Finland is the happiest country in the world. Who would not want to live in the land of happiness, essentially, heaven. What could it be? The beautiful landscape?

The breath of fresh air when you when you inhale? After all, Finland is known for its wide-ranging winter landscapes and spectacular views. The environment plays a major role in the happiness of its people, the Finnish CEO of the customer feedback company HappyOrNot Miika Makitalo told CNBC: "We nurture our work-life balance, believe in our society and dedicate time to benefiting from our proximity to nature."

Moreso, people from Finland have a mantra: "Finns have a philosophy called 'sisu', an amalgamation of perseverance, resilience and keeping problems in perspective," Makitalo said. In simple words, it refers to pushing your own boundaries by "fighting off your demons" head-on. "This philosophy certainly underpins our national happiness and sense of purpose. It keeps our spirits high,'' Makitalo added. In addition, Finns would like to spread the love and their overflow of happiness by launching a campaign to invite and encourage the rest the world to learn the true meaning of joy.

According to a report by My modern met, the campaign called ''Masterclass of Happiness," states: "Since Finland is the world's happiest country, we've set up an in-person master class in Finland this June. If selected, you get a four-day trip to Finland where you can learn the methods to finding your inner Finn." The campaign is set to take place from June 12 to 15 at the Kuru Resort, a luxury lakeside retreat in southern Finland. The campaign aims to focus on inner and outer well-being, focussing on that which brings happiness. According to Visit Finland, "expert coaches" will cover four themes in four days; nature and lifestyle; health and balance; design as well as food and wellbeing. If you're looking for the experience of a life time, Finland is the one: "We believe that happiness is not a mystical ability you are born with—it's an approach to life that you can learn," writes the team at Visit Finland.