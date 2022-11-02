From Bergville to Italy, Big Zulu is living it up in Europe

Whether leisure or business, South African hip-hop star Big Zulu is ticking off the 2022 travel bucket list with a trip to Italy. Before jetting off to Europe, this week, the KwaZulu-Natal-born star shared an adorable photo of him and his daughter, accompanied by a caption that melted the hearts of many of his followers.

In his caption, the “Mali Eningi” hitmaker explained to his followers that the snap was captured during one of those father-to-daughter heart-to-heart moments when his young daughter was trying to convince him not to leave. He wrote: “Melo doesn’t want daddy to leave ❤️but one day she will understand🙏🏿today I’m flying Italy 🇮🇹 🙏🏿Nkabi Nation thank you so much 🙏🏿Bergville 🇿🇦 to Italy 🇮🇹 ✈️🙏🏿.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa) Dressed in his signature Brentwood trousers, paired with the famous Italian shoe brand Carvela, Big Zulu could be heard and seen in a shot video clip, jokingly telling his fans that he is ready to take over Italy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa) Following his record-breaking victory of less than one-minute knock-out over musician and lyricist Priddy Ugly, Cassper named Big Zulu as his next opponent, a challenge which the KZN-born star welcomed. “If I lose I will quit boxing forever, if I win I want to fight Big Zulu next. Nobody wants to fight Zulu so I’ll step up. But first, Priddy Ugly,” the amateur boxer tweeted Cassper at the time. In a recent interview on the SABC1 show “Sports at 10”, Big Zulu told Cassper to issue a date for the boxing match, rather than talk about him on Twitter.

