Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLTravelAfricaSouth AfricaWorld
Independent Online | Travel
Search IOL
IOLTravelAfricaSouth AfricaWorld
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, May 7, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

'Mind the gap,' King Charles to remind train travellers during coronation weekend

Handout photo dated March 2023 issued by Buckingham Palace of King Charles III taken by Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Reuters

Handout photo dated March 2023 issued by Buckingham Palace of King Charles III taken by Hugo Burnand in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Reuters

Published May 5, 2023

Share

London - Passengers travelling on British trains during the weekend of King Charles' coronation will hear a special message recorded by the monarch himself, including a reminder to "mind the gap," officials said on Friday.

The announcement, by Charles and his wife Camilla, will be heard by anyone travelling by train or the London underground "tube" network between Friday and Monday. The coronation takes place on Saturday.

"My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful coronation weekend," passengers will hear Charles say, followed by wishes for a happy journey from Camilla: "Wherever you are travelling, we hope you have a safe and pleasant journey."

More on this

"And remember, please mind the gap," Charles will add. The phrase - intended to warn passengers about the gap between train carriage and platform - will be instantly familiar to the British and visitors to the country, and is also used in some railway networks in other parts of the English-speaking world.

"The coronation is a rare and exciting event and we very much look forward to welcoming passengers with this special message," said Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, which represents Britain's rail industry.

The recording will be played in all 2 570 railway stations across the UK, the group said.

Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

LondonEnglandKing Charles IIIRoyal FamilyCoronationPublic Transport

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe