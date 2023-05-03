SA opera star Pretty Yende to sing at King Charles III’s coronation

Cape Town - She has the voice of an angel, and it will grace the coronation of a king and his queen in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
South African opera star Pretty Yende will sing a solo at the coronation of Charles and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the UK and the other Commonwealth realms. Charles will be crowned King Charles III.
Sharing the news on social media, the UCT-trained soprano said: “It’s hard to put into words how honoured and blessed I feel to receive an invitation to perform at the coronation.”
The coronation will showcase talent, chosen by the regent, from across the UK and the Commonwealth.
The invitation adds to Yende’s growing repertory of international performances and awards. The most recent is the Ceremonial Badge of Honour that recognises her contribution to the arts and letters in France and worldwide.
“To be chosen to represent oneself on a stage as big as this, from among thousands of talented performers, is testament to her world-class talent and mesmerising voice,” said Associate Professor Shose Kessi, the dean of UCT’s Faculty of Humanities, in which Opera UCT is based.
“Pretty is a credit to herself and to Opera UCT, where she refined her art and launched her impressive career. The faculty is so proud to call her our own. Opera UCT can take a bow, and then another.”
