SA opera star Pretty Yende to sing at King Charles III’s coronation

Cape Town - She has the voice of an angel, and it will grace the coronation of a king and his queen in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

South African opera star Pretty Yende will sing a solo at the coronation of Charles and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the UK and the other Commonwealth realms. Charles will be crowned King Charles III.

Sharing the news on social media, the UCT-trained soprano said: “It’s hard to put into words how honoured and blessed I feel to receive an invitation to perform at the coronation.”

The coronation will showcase talent, chosen by the regent, from across the UK and the Commonwealth.