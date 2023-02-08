Paris is where couples from around the world come to celebrate their love. It has also become a hotspot for marriage proposals although recent research found that between 2019 and 2020, during the pandemic, the number of proposals dropped.

In this month of love, Air France shared why Paris continues to set itself apart in the romance department with some of the city’s most romantic destinations for anyone planning to go down on one knee. The Eiffel Tower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by paris.eiffel.tower (@paris.eiffel.tower) Some would think that this destination is cliché and kind of cheesy, however, there’s a reason why the Eiffel tower remains one of the most romantic destinations in the world. Make the proposal your own. Pop the question at Champ de Mars or The Trocadéro which offers a scenic view of the Eiffel Tower in the background, trust and believe you and your partner will remember the day forever.

To add a touch of extra romance it is advised to propose at night. The tower’s famous light display is turned on for a few minutes at the top of the hour after the sun goes down, making it an incredibly romantic scene. The Wall Of Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erika_inParis (@erika.kostialova) Paris’ famous wall of love can do most of the talking when you can’t. Artists Frédéric Baron and Claire Kito created The Wall of Love (also known as the I Love You Wall or Le mur des je t’aime),, The 40-square-metre wall literally spells out 311 different ways to say “I love you” in 250 different languages. It’s located on Place des Abbesses in the quaint Montmartre precinct where there are a variety of romantic restaurants, and artists who offer hand-drawn portraits on the beautiful streets.

A Boat Cruise On The River Seine Sneaking away from the busy city for a private boat cruise on the River Seine is a great way to create a romantic and private affair. There are various dinner cruises available on the river which sail past Paris’ most famous landmarks. You and your partner can get dressed up and sail away while sipping on champagne. The Tuileries Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by It's ℝ𝕪![CDATA[]]>𝕒![CDATA[]]>𝕟. (@iamrusselryan) The Tuileries Garden (Jardin des Tuileries) is one of the biggest and oldest landmarks in the capital. Located between the Louvre Museum and the Place de la Concorde, The Tuileries Garden is a charming, and romantic destination that will make any proposal one to remember.