Sir David Attenborough to feature in ’The Green Planet’ Rainforest Experience event

Sir David Attenborough is to feature in an augmented reality rainforest experience based on his hit show. The 95-year-old naturalist - who has regularly appeared on British television screens since the 1950s - will appear virtually at a free event in London this February, inspired by his BBC One series, 'The Green Planet.'"

Discussing the event in a statement, Sir David said: "You'll see that plants can be as aggressive, competitive and dramatic as any living thing on the planet - and how they form intriguing relationships with animals. And you'll discover why plants are so vital for the future of our planet. Your device is a window into a secret world."

Visitors attending the event - which is powered by the magic of augmented reality and EE's 5G technology - will will travel through six digitally enhanced worlds – including rainforests, freshwater and saltwater worlds, the changing seasons and desert landscapes, culminating in the human story and how humans can carry out a change for the good of the planet. David Attenborough in holographic form will accompany visitors with useful prompts showing guests where to point their devices to see all of the augmented reality plant and animal life in all its glory, as well as offer insight into the plant life on display. The free event - which has been overseen by scientists and horticultural experts at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew - will begin on February 11th and will run until 9th March 2022 at 55 Regent Street, London.