The most romantic Italian cities for your bucket list

Italy has long been a favourite destination for travellers seeking history, culinary adventures, and stunning landscapes.

From Rome's ancient ruins to Venice's romantic canals, Florence's Renaissance art to Milan's fashion-forward streets, and the natural beauty of Lake Como, Italy offers a wealth of experiences. Here are five cities that should be on your bucket list to see: Rome Rome, the capital, is a city rich in history. From the Colosseum and the Roman Forum to St. Peter's Basilica and the Vatican City, Rome is filled with architectural wonders. Don’t miss tossing a coin into the Trevi Fountain or enjoying a traditional Roman pizza in one of the city’s charming squares.

Venice Venice, with its network of canals and Gothic and Renaissance architecture, is unique. Explore the narrow streets and bridges of the historic centre, take a gondola ride along the Grand Canal, and visit St. Mark’s Square and Basilica. Venetian cuisine, including seafood risotto and cicchetti (small dishes), is a must-try. Florence Florence is renowned for its art and architecture. Home to Michelangelo’s David and Brunelleschi’s dome, Florence is ideal for art lovers and history buffs. Wander through the historic centre, visit the Uffizi Gallery to see works by Botticelli and Leonardo da Vinci, and climb to the top of Piazzale Michelangelo for views of the city. Milan Milan, known for fashion and design, offers a vibrant cultural scene. Explore the boutiques of the Quadrilatero della Moda, the Duomo di Milano, and La Scala opera house. A visit to the Navigli canals and a trip to Lake Como, just a short drive away, provide a mix of urban and natural beauty.