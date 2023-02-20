WATCH: The world’s scariest ‘monster waves’

When we think of the ocean it brings a sense of calmness and relaxation, the crashing of the waves, the sound of happy children laughing and splashing water in the background, the smell of sunscreen and joy? Right?
Well, there’s one particular beach which will have you shaking in your boots.
Nazaré beach in Portugal, is considered one of worlds scariest beaches, with waves that go up to 100 feet - sounds like a Tsunami to me.
During the summer season, tourist flock to the town on the West Coast of Portugal, to enjoy the beaches.
However, the beaches may look normal in summer, but winter brings out the inner beast; and the brave ones who thrive on thrill flock to experience and see the monster waves for themselves.
This is the devils playground for surfers, some even take up the challenge to face the monsterous waves. In 2013, a surfer named McNamara broke his own record after riding a 100 feet tall wave.
However, it’s extremely dangerous and risky, as revealed in a recent CNN report, about the death of 47-year-old veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire on February 16, 2023, while practising tow-in surfing on the giant waves.
TikTok users were freaked out just by seeing footage of a video clip posted: ‘’ I already had a healthy fear of the ocean but if i saw mini-tsunamis on a daily basis I think I'd move very far inland.’’
‘’I want to go but I would also rather never go in my life.’’
Another user said: ‘’I grew up 15 mins away from this beach and I could not understand how the waves woudn’t hit the lighthouse.’’
Wild! Would you take a dive or ride waves in the ocean created for thrill seekers?