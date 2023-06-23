Welcome to the world's first phone-free tourist island

Finland tourism officials have taken a bold step by advocating for a "phone-free island" experience on Ulko-Tammio, on the eastern Gulf of Finland. They urge visitors to power down their smart devices and truly embrace the island's essence.

Mats Selin, of the Visit Kotka-Hamina tourism board, highlights the importance of this initiative, emphasising the opportunity it provides to genuinely enjoy the island's serene beauty. Parks & Wildlife Finland, the custodian of Ulko-Tammio's pristine environment and wildlife, encourages visitors to put away their phones. The emergence of digital-free holidays in tropical destinations has become a popular trend, embraced by corporate executives seeking respite from the rat race.

Digital detox retreats have long catered to those yearning to detach themselves from the incessant pull of smartphones.

A cellphone-free environment – with no access to social media – allows people to escape the clutches of the virtual world and reconnect with their surroundings. Not only is it crucial for our mental and emotional wellbeing, it also enables us to appreciate the world around us. This intentional disconnection offers a respite from the constant barrage of notifications, updates, and digital noise.

