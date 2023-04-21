LOOK: Discover the world in style on the Silvercloud cruise ship

Silversea, a popular luxury cruise line, resumed its passenger voyages in 2021 after a prolonged hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, as we know, strict protocols were in place that prevented visitors from touring the ships, which left many devastated.

Fortunately, the embargo was lifted just in time for Silversea's Silver Cloud to dock at Cape Town, South Africa. This ultra-luxurious expedition ship has capacity for 254 passengers. To celebrate this momentous occasion, local general sales agents for Silversea Cruises, Cruise Vacations, hosted their guests for an exclusive tour of the ship.

The guests were treated to an up-close-and-personal look at the ultra-luxurious expedition ship, which boasted state-of-the-art amenities and top-of-the-line services. Want to sail into the heart of Seville? Silversea has got you covered. Want to venture to the frosted wilderness of Antarctica? No problem! Silversea offer expedition cruises to some of the world's most remote and remarkable landscapes – perfect for those who like to live on the edge (literally).

So why settle for a boring land-based vacation when you can set sail on a unique journey time after time? Come aboard and discover the world's most captivating ports in extraordinary style. Guest enjoying the perks of Antarctica. Picture: INSTAGRAM As soon as you step onto the ship, you'll be greeted by a team of professional guests who are eager to provide a warm welcome and ensure that your stay is as stress-free as possible. And let me tell you, the interior design is absolutely stunning; it feels like something straight out of a James Bond movie. The ship's luxurious and sleek design, with a hint of nostalgia, is bound to leave you in awe. From the elegant furnishings to the top-of-the-line amenities, every detail has been carefully considered to provide a truly unforgettable experience for guests. You'll feel like you've stepped into a world of opulence and sophistication.

Whether you're admiring the exquisite artwork, relaxing in the spacious lounge areas, or indulging in a gourmet meal, you'll feel surely feel at home. Overall, the ship's interior design and the attentive guest service are sure to make your stay a truly memorable one. You'll be transported to a world of luxury and refinement, and leave feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Gaynor Galbraith Neill, the MD of Cruise Vacations, delivered a brief talk in the Explorer Lounge, providing guests with an exciting glimpse into the world of expedition cruising and the 900 breathtaking destinations that can be explored across all seven continents, one of the exciting destinations include Antarctica. Although it’s covered almost entirely by ice, it remains a unique and fascinating destination that attracts adventurers, scientists, and tourists alike. What you can experience on your Antartica cruise with Silverseas Picture: Long Ma/Unsplash If you’re in need of a massage or just quiet time with your favourite book, the Silver Cloud cruise ship offers a luxurious spa and library area, where passengers can relax and unwind while taking a break from the excitement of their voyage.

The onboard spa is staffed by professional therapists who provide a range of treatments designed to soothe the mind, body, and soul. From facials and massages to beauty treatments, the spa has everything you need to feel pampered and rejuvenated. For book lovers, the Silver Cloud's library offers a peaceful retreat with well-stocked books.The library area also features cosy and intimate seating, large windows that offer stunning views of the ocean. Silver Cloud Library, Photographer: Bernelee Vollmer The Silver Cloud cruise ship also offers a range of amenities, including an outdoor pool area with a bar where passengers can relax and enjoy the views. The pool area features comfortable loungers and seating areas, and for the colder nights, the jacuzzi is ready to welcome you. Pool Deck on Silvercloud. Picture: Supplied Located on the ship's deck, the pool area features comfortable loungers and seating areas where passengers can soak up the sun and enjoy a refreshing drink from the nearby bar. The pool itself is cosy, offering the perfect spot to cool off on a hot day or take a refreshing dip after a long day of shore excursions.

Overall, the Silver Cloud's outdoor pool area with a bar is a fantastic spot to relax and enjoy the ship's luxurious amenities while taking in the breathtaking views of the sea. Hot tub sunset on cruise ship Silver Moon, Picture: INSTAGRAM After the tour, the guests were invited to enjoy a sumptuous lunch on board the ship, The meal was prepared by Silversea's expert culinary team and featured an exquisite menu of international cuisine. The Silver Cloud cruise ship offers a range of dining options to cater to every taste and preference. Guests can enjoy a variety of culinary delights prepared by expert chefs, using the freshest and finest ingredients. The main dining room, simply called "The Restaurant," serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with an à la carte menu featuring both classic and contemporary dishes. The restaurant boasts a sophisticated ambiance, and guests can choose to dine at their own pace and time.

For a more intimate dining experience, guests can book a table at La Terrazza, a speciality restaurant serving authentic Italian cuisine. Its open-seating arrangement and floor-to-ceiling windows provide a stunning view of the surrounding ocean. The outdoor grill by the pool, The Grill, offers a relaxed atmosphere and an array of gourmet burgers, seafood and succulent steaks. La Terrazza restaurant, Picture: INSTAGRAM In addition to the dining options, the ship also has a variety of bars and lounges offering a wide range of beverages and cocktails, including the Connoisseur's Corner, a cosy spot for cigar and cognac lovers. Whether guests prefer to dine in the main restaurant or enjoy a casual bite by the pool, the Silver Cloud offers a memorable culinary experience on board. Take your exploration to the next level aboard the Silver Cloud, where 4 dining options, 20 zodiacs, and 10 kayaks provide almost limitless possibilities for adventure; sparkling swimming pool with hot tubs, a gym, library and spa, spacious panoramic lounges as well as a state-of- the-art photographic studio. And when it's time to relax, you'll find plenty of space in her large suites and spacious public areas.