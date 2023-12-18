New York’s Met Museum agrees to return looted art pieces to Cambodia

New York's Metropolitan Museum (the Met) has agreed to return 14 looted cultural treasures in its possession to Cambodia after several years of negotiations, the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts said in a statement on Saturday. The repatriation includes several masterpieces such as the breathtaking sculpture of a 10th-century female goddess (Uma) from the ancient royal capital of Koh Ker, a 10th-century bronze head of Avalokiteshvara which has a matching torso now at the National Museum of Cambodia, and a 10th - 11th century Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara sculpture, the statement said.

Cambodian Minister of Culture and Fine Arts Phoeurng Sackona said the return of these artefacts, held by the Met is of utmost importance not only for Cambodia, but for humankind. "The enormous importance to the Cambodian people, of these returns is difficult to overstate," she said in the statement. "We have many more treasures at the Met we also hope will be returned to Cambodia."

The minister said this repatriation shows once again Cambodia's continuing commitment to finding and bringing back its ancestors' souls that departed from its motherland. Sackona also called on other museums and private collectors to return their looted collections of Cambodian antiquities.