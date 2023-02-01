Security at Mexican airport confiscates Trevor Noah’s Afro comb

The well-known South African comedian was on a trip to Mexico City in between his Off The Record comedy tour. He seemed to be pleased with his trip, he shared a few snaps of Mexico City.

“The best food, the best people, the best surprise. Gracias 🙏🏽,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) However, the former host of The Daily show said in a now-deleted Instagram story, that his Afro comb was confiscated by airport security, imagine? “Afro comb confiscated by airport security. They said they don’t know what it is,” he wrote. And of course, he found the humour in it.

I mean, what could the Afro comb possibly be? A weapon? something futuristic? The security probably had seen no action for the day and chose to have some ‘fun’. A part from the petty Afro comb drama, Trevor Noah has been enjoying travelling and holidaying, as seen in a recent Instagram post captured in Costa Rica with his ride-or-die adventure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) His next show is scheduled for February 10 in Louisville, Kentucky after his show kick-started in Atlanta. In a tweet he wrote: ‘’ATL! Thank you to everyone that came out to the show last night! 🙏🏾 What a way to kick off the new tour!! Excited to do it all over again tonight!’’

