Tape it till you make it: Woman captures Spirit Airlines crew using tape to fix plane’s wing before take-off

Aren’t there better ways to fix an aircraft? Imagine having to get on a flight knowing that the wind might just swoop in and suck you out. I mean, tape can’t save you. Does anything go, when it comes to the safety of airline passengers?

However, you get what you pay for I guess, Spirit Airlines has gained a reputation for being the cheapest way to fly, but their horror stories outweigh those of other discount airlines. The airline charges an excessive number of fees, and fights on their flights are not uncommon. Sounds like the Sodom and Gomorrah of airlines. So picture this: TikToker @myhoneysmacks is chilling in her window seat, ready for her Spirit flight from Nashville. But then, out of nowhere, a technician shows up with a shiny roll of silver tape, taping up the engine, like it’s a gift for Christmas.

@CULTure20 said: “That’s gorilla glue tape girly you safer than you were before it was fixed.’’ While another joked and said: ‘’Fly with spirit and become a spirit.’’

However, it seems this is a pretty “normal” thing to do as stated by @Dave Malcolm: “As a former Specialist Aviation Fire Officer, can I say that panel patching with speed tape is perfectly safe. All airlines use it!’’ In response to the viral video, verifythis.com reported that “duct tape wasn’t used to repair a Spirit Airlines plane, as the viral video claims. It was actually speed tape, which is approved for temporary fixes on airplanes”.