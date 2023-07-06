Unprovoked shark attacks becoming more frequent in US as summer-holiday crowds hit beaches

By Guillermo Molero Sharks are suspected to have bitten five people swimming off Long Island over the extended Fourth of July weekend as tourists and locals celebrated the holiday beachside.

The encounters, none of which were fatal, occurred on Monday and Tuesday in waters, including those off Robert Moses, Quogue, and Fire Island beaches. "We did have a season last year where we had six swimmers bitten from sharks, so this has turned into a bit of a concern," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told WABC.

New York reported the most unprovoked shark bites in the US last year after Florida, with eight total attacks, according to the University of Florida's International Shark Attack File. None of those attacks were fatal. Two 15-year-olds were attacked on Monday, with a girl suffering an apparent shark bite in the waters of Robert Moses Beach and boy bitten on the foot while he was surfing off Kismet Beach a few hours later. Both were treated for their injuries and were said to be recovering Monday night, according to NBC News.