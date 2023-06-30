Shark Fest: Immerse yourself in the underwater world of sharks

Johannesburg - If you’re looking for the most authentic and comprehensive shark-viewing experience ever, look no further than National Geographic’s Sharkfest. Sink your teeth into 72 hours of Sharkfest programming, which starts on National Geographic Wild (DStv 182, Starsat 221) this weekend. The go-to destination for science-first shark content will take viewers up close and personal with the ocean’s apex predator. With cutting-edge technology and industry-leading experts, the show will entertain viewers with four weeks of explosive, hair-raising and celebratory shark programming that will showcase the captivating science, power and beauty of these magnificent animals.

With more than 22 hours of original programming and more than 50 hours of enhanced content, viewers will dive deep into the unpredictable psyche of sharks and their remarkable lives. This year, Sharkfest starts at home with a special that was filmed off the coast of South Africa. Around the world, reports of shark-on-shark attacks are on the rise. Now, off the country’s dramatic southern coast, a new hotspot has emerged in Mossel Bay, where white sharks hunt other sharks.

A tiger swims past the camera. Picture: National Geographic for Disney/Mike Heithaus. In a ground-breaking investigation, Enrico Gennari and Lacey Williams lead a team of experts into the deep to capture conclusive evidence of sharks eating sharks. Shark Eat Shark premieres at 6.45pm on Saturday. Sharkfest will also explore the waters across the US in Cape Cod, Florida, Hawaii, New York, South Carolina and around the world in Australia, the Bahamas, Canada, Indonesia, the UK and more for a global underwater adventure. Continuing its partnership with Minorities in Shark Sciences (MISS), which encourages diversity and inclusion in shark sciences and inspires the next generation of scientists, National Geographic’s Sharkfest will feature new and familiar experts in this year’s programming. This collaboration lends MISS experts as on-screen talent and allows them to be consultants for the programming and development of the series.

Expanding beyond the channel, two short films, produced by young filmmakers in the Africa Refocussed programme, a collaboration between NEWF (Nature, Environment, Wildlife and Film Making) and the National Geographic Society, will be available on National Geographic Africa’s Youtube channel throughout the month. “Azilali”, a film by Faine Loubser, depicts the journey through the life of a dark shyshark foetus. The film reveres the sacredness and mystery of the ocean, reminding us that the ocean is always awake and ready to connect with us. “Breaking The Surface: Diversity in the Ocean & Marine Ecosystem” is a short film exploring the value of accessibility and knowledge of marine life. Featuring shark scientist Sophu Qoma, this film follows her research of Great White Sharks and reveals how the development of skills such as diving enabled her to journey down to the ocean and study this fascinating species.