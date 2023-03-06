WATCH: Couple’s bond grow stronger after falling from waterfall

The first date is always something to remember, and this particular couple definitely left a mark with theirs. The two named Jordan Bennett and Zania Robinson, chose to spend their first date out in nature, on a hike at DeSoto Falls in Georgia.

However, things took a dark twist when they were caught in a storm. According to a Mail online report, the couple fell 120 feet (about 36.6m) from top of the waterfall and because they were in the middle of nowhere they had to hike 30 minutes with severe injuries, to get help. “I kept telling her, ‘repeat after me. You’re brave, you’re strong, you got this’,” said Bennett.

Both of them were in critical condition. The incident caused damage to Robinson’s face and Bennett – at the time – had two fractured shoulders. She said to 11 Alive: “I felt ugly, so I didn’t like what I looked like anymore, so I honestly didn’t think he would like me.’’ However, when he saw her after the accident, he asked her to be his girlfriend, ‘You look beautiful,’ he said to Robinson.

While she was in the recovering process, he got worse as time went on and lost weight rapidly and doctors were speculating. “The call came in, they diagnosed him as having stomach cancer.’’ The couple is taking each day as it comes, and sticking to their mantra: ‘’You’re strong, you’re brave. You got this.’’