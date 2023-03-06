Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Couple’s bond grow stronger after falling from waterfall

Couple who fell nearly 36.6m from top of a waterfall on their first date say “this is only the beginning”. Picture: Pexels

Couple who fell nearly 36.6m from top of a waterfall on their first date say “this is only the beginning”. Picture: Pexels

Published Mar 6, 2023

Share

The first date is always something to remember, and this particular couple definitely left a mark with theirs.

The two named Jordan Bennett and Zania Robinson, chose to spend their first date out in nature, on a hike at DeSoto Falls in Georgia.

However, things took a dark twist when they were caught in a storm.

According to a Mail online report, the couple fell 120 feet (about 36.6m) from top of the waterfall and because they were in the middle of nowhere they had to hike 30 minutes with severe injuries, to get help.

“I kept telling her, ‘repeat after me. You’re brave, you’re strong, you got this’,” said Bennett.

More on this

Both of them were in critical condition. The incident caused damage to Robinson’s face and Bennett – at the time – had two fractured shoulders.

She said to 11 Alive: “I felt ugly, so I didn’t like what I looked like anymore, so I honestly didn’t think he would like me.’’

However, when he saw her after the accident, he asked her to be his girlfriend, ‘You look beautiful,’ he said to Robinson.

While she was in the recovering process, he got worse as time went on and lost weight rapidly and doctors were speculating.

“The call came in, they diagnosed him as having stomach cancer.’’

The couple is taking each day as it comes, and sticking to their mantra: ‘’You’re strong, you’re brave. You got this.’’

This couple may have learnt and experienced hard lessons on their first date, but as Bennett said, it’s a bond that can’t ever be broken.

Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

United StatesDating2023CancerMindfulness

Share