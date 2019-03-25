Carmen Pretorius as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Picture: David Watson.

Cape Town - It's the sexiest musical in Cape Town now in its third incarnation after previous runs in 2005 and 2008, Chicago opened at the Artscape Theatre to rave reviews. Pretorius plays the lead role of Roxy Hart, a murderous housewife who battles dancer Velma Kelly for fame and notoriety in the local press.

She sat down with Weekend Argus to answer our questions.

1. What sort of person is going to love this character?

Roxie is such a multifaceted character to sink my teeth into so I am sure that everyone will find something in her personality that will resonate with them. She has dark and light, good and bad, yin and yang. She’s a true reflection of the human condition and ego embodiment, and how that affects us.



2. Is it easier to play this character or to be yourself on stage?



Absolutely easier to play a character than to be me. I am a perfectionist and feel that if I have rehearsed something and made choices about a character /scene I feel “safer” than having to negotiate a situation that is “unplanned or unscripted”. I find solace in “hiding” behind characters and letting certain aspects of myself shine through the character rather than being myself. Delivering my Fleur du Cap acceptance speech was the most nerve-wracking but humbling thing that has happened to me in a long time. I had to stand up on stage in front of all my peers and just speak as myself.



3. What’s the biggest challenge about taking on this role?



Definitely getting to grips with the Fosse dance style and the vaudevillian influences. I have always favoured studying musicals with these influences but it was a definite challenge to get myself fit and happening for the physicality of it. I wasn’t expecting otherwise though, and it has been incredibly rewarding to work in this genre. I feel like I’m home- vocally and physically.



4. Besides yourself, which actor in this production is going to blow people away?



Samantha Peo. She has morphed from previously playing Roxie into the most menacingly inviting Velma. Her Velma is powerful in her “relatable humanity and darkness.” She is not just a selfish villain. Sam is a force.



5. What makes a good scene partner?



Great question! Someone who is willing and able to tell the story and not driven by their own ego or desire for laughs/glory. A generous actor who listens and reacts and takes their moments but allows you yours. And someone who is consistent in their scenes (within a realm of playfulness).



6. Who has the best costume?



I absolutely adore Roxie’s iconic sparkly dress with the low back paired with the show’s iconic matte black stocking. Ah, it’s just exquisite abs makes me feel like such a lady but so sassy too!



7. When did you first perform?



I started singing and performing for my family when I was 2, dancing at age 6 and started singing lessons at age 8. My first stage performance was singing A Whole New World front Aladdin when I was 8 and then I started entering competitions and eisteddfods. I first appeared in an amateur musical at age 14.



8. Who do you look up to (as an actor/director/etc.)?



So many inspirations. I look up to Samantha Peo enormously. She has been an inspiration and mentor since I started in the industry and before. I remember wearing her dress when I starred as Polly in my high school’s production of Crazy For You and I felt so honoured!



I also greatly admire Bethany Dickson, Judy Ditchfield, Anna-Mart van der Merwe, Tobie Cronje and Paul Warrick- Griffin (director).



9. When you have a five-minute break during rehearsal, what do you spend that time doing?



I am a tad obsessive so you would find me pouring over notes and trying to perfect something, whilst drinking coffee and eating popcorn.



10. What do you do when you’re not doing theatre?



I am studying a BBA in Marketing thought IMM and I love cooking and being with my family and friends. I also do film, TV and corporate singing and performances.