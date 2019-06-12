Zane Meas is directed by his former 7de Laan co-star and friend, Christo Davids. Picture: Supplied.

Cape Town - Playing your good friend on stage is a daunting task, but for former 7de Laan star Zane Meas, it's a chance to pay tribute to his friend and mentor Chris van Wyk. Van Wyk, who died in 2014, was a children’s book author, poet and novelist whose most famous work is his poem, In Detention, based on the suspicious deaths of political prisoners during apartheid.

The prolific writer pulled no punches when it came to castigating racial and social injustice. His writing gave an insight into his creative spirit and his humour spoke of a capacity for resilience and an irrepressible appetite for life even in complex circumstances.

The one-man play, Van Wyk - Storyteller of Riverlea, is written and performed by Meas as Van Wyk.

“I chose my friend Chris because he was a prolific writer and poet and I didn’t want his work to go unforgotten. He’s also the reason I got into acting because when I was in matric I did of his pieces.

“Later, when I was in my third year at university, he wrote a play for me and we remained friendly throughout the years until I actually got to play him in another play,” said Meas.

Zane Meas in a scene from Van Wyk - Storyteller of Riverlea. Picture: Supplied

There has been a long association between Meas and Van Wyk. The pair collaborated on a one-man play about Van Wyk’s’ childhood friend, William Smith, titled Smith 4113.

The title was derived from the prison number Smith was assigned while detained for his political activities in the 1970s.

Meas performed in this production at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown (now Makhanda) in 1986.

The Storyteller of Riverlea explores the life of Van Wyk, including his influence as a poet, writer and political activist, as well as his family life and his battle with cancer.

The production pays homage to his humour, political values and his storytelling abilities.

The play made its debut at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg earlier this year to sold-out audiences and will begin its Cape Town run this week at the Baxter Theatre.

“Imagine if you were dead and could come back to life for an hour and say what you needed to, which is basically what the play is for me.”

Meas is directed by his friend and former 7de Laan co-star Christo Davids, with both men sharing a history of interacting with Van Wyk.

“It’s totally easy to be with him because there’s a brotherhood. He would say ‘I want you to walk left’ and I would say to him ‘yes, I was going to’.

“I’ve directed him in two plays and with this he’s now directed me twice as well,” said Meas.

Meas and Davids both performed as Van Wyk in Janice Honeyman’s adaptation of Van Wyk’s memoir Shirley, Goodness and Mercy staged in 2008.

The Storyteller of Riverlea marks the fifth collaboration between the two soapie stars in a partnership that spans 12 years.

Van Wyk - The Storyteller of Riverlea opens at the Baxter Flipside Theatre tonight and runs until June 29, with tickets available on Webtickets.