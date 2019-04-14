File image

Cape Town - KEY players in the property development and construction sectors are to hold urgent talks amid fears of an impending collapse of the industry that could cost the Western Cape economy billions of rand. A two-day conference scheduled for next month will seek a lifeline to the sectors which have been described as being “in dire straits”.

Wesgro also confirmed it would facilitate a workshop, to be held at the end of the month with various institutions, as it was concerned about serious challenges facing the construction sector, and the impact that it would have on economic growth.

The sector is reeling after the recent collapse of one of the largest construction groups listed on the JSE, Group Five, adding to the list of four other groups to succumb in less than a year.

Construction bodies said projects worth more than R27billion were affected by the crisis nationally, with some being violently disrupted by a “Mafia gang” demanding kickbacks from companies.

The construction sector contributed R23bn to the Western Cape economy annually, creating approximately 160000 jobs and paid salaries estimated to be worth R14bn.

The Cape Town CBD alone was poised to see more than R16bn of economic growth between 2012 and 2019 through property development projects largely driven by the private sector.

“When a company like Group Five folds, the knock-on effect right down the line to hundreds of subcontractors who may now also need to close their doors is beyond measurement.

“We need to dissect why companies like this are closing and address the multitude of reasons behind the industry’s collapse,” chairperson of the Western Cape Property Development Forum Deon van Zyl said.

MEC of Economic Development and Tourism, Beverley Schäfer, said the crisis posed a significant risk to the province, not only in terms of job losses but because contractors undertook major government construction jobs. Provincial small and medium contractors depended mostly on government, both at provincial and municipal levels for contracts for sustainability.

“And this was where bureaucratic red tape and underspending of capital infrastructure budgets were of concern to the sector.

“As an example, the City of Cape Town underspent its own capital budget by 27% in its last financial year.

“Money that should have been spent on housing and infrastructure via the exact same construction industry that is currently bleeding.

“The excuse given being that even government cannot get through the plethora of red tape and the audit culture of its own procurement processes,” said Van Zyl.

A national representative body in the building industry, Master Builders SA, said the decline was no longer a sectoral problem but a national crisis.

Executive director Roy Mnisi appealed to the government to “open up to the industry and urgently find concomitant solutions to save it from a total collapse”.

He said other challenges in the industry included a sluggish economy, reduction in ‘actual’ infrastructure spending by the government, as well as illegal and often violent work stoppages at construction sites by various illegal forums.

Mnisi said some of the government-commissioned projects included schools, community centres, clinics and libraries.

The industry also saw the migration of skilled professionals to other countries as a result of the crisis.

Some reports estimated that 160 professionals in the sector, ranging from engineers, project managers and surveyors sought jobs outside the country over the past few years.

However, some of the major developments in the Cape Town CBD including mixed-use projects were still going ahead, with developers claiming everything was on track.

Developers FWJK said construction work on the project 16 on Bree was at an advanced stage, and Amdec confirmed that construction work on a project on the Foreshore, Harbour Arch, was scheduled to start soon.