14th Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa returns in May

Young thespians gather around – the 14th annual Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa (SSFSA) returns this month and promises to be a hive of theatrical showcases. SSFSA takes place from May 8 to 27 at the Star Theatre at the District Six Homecoming Centre.

SSFSA founder Kseniya Filinova said theatre lovers are in for a treat as 42 schools and drama groups unearth a world of art and opportunity. “Shakespeare’s stories are our stories and this year’s theme opens up so many ways to share Shakespeare’s works and reach new audiences.” “The festival opens up a world of possibilities where various performance methods are encouraged alongside the spoken word, including dance, physical theatre, song and more, so the stage becomes a canvas for self-expression where everyone has a voice.”

Audiences can expect three weeks of bite-sized Shakespeare plays as talented participants in and around Cape Town, George and Durban showcase abridged 30- to 40-minute plays of their choice, in innovative and inspiring ways. From Othello to Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, imaginations run wild. “This year, in its longest season to date, the SSFSA will welcome 42 schools and drama groups to the stage, inviting them to embrace and explore the rich tapestry of Africa’s culture, uniqueness and diversity as they unlock Shakespeare’s tales, one story at a time,” said Filinova. “The Shakespeare Schools Festival SA offers invaluable opportunities for youth to develop their skills, gain personal confidence, and explore their creativity through performing Shakespeare’s works live on stage.

“This unique event also encourages young participants to engage with the youth from other communities, and build lasting connections, ultimately contributing to a more inclusive and understanding society. “The young graduates of the festival programme might engage in volunteer work or parttime employment with the festival team, enhancing their personal growth and fostering a sense of belonging and collaboration,” said Filinova. Since its inception in 2009, the SSFSA has grown into Africa’s largest youth drama event which focuses solely on Shakespeare plays.

Over the years the festival has worked with 13 558 learners from 736 schools and supported 926 teachers in their capacity as drama and performance arts directors. The SSFSA is a novel way for young thespians to discover their dramatic potential non-competitively and in a fun, developmental way, said Filinova. Lalela Project. Picture: Mike Leresche Learning life skills is part of the experience too as the festival spotlights literacy and classic literature within the live theatre space. In the lead-up to the event, the SSFSA also offers training programmes for teachers, learner directors and casts in preparation for their performances onstage.

Under the 2024 theme “Liberating Our Histories”, the SSFSA will embark on a journey of cultural reclamation in honour of the rich tapestry of African heritage, Filinova said. “This year’s festival is not just about Shakespeare, but about the stories, experiences and voices of Africa, and as always, participants are encouraged to explore the timeless narratives found within Shakespeare’s works while reimagining them in the vibrant, modern context and putting their unique stamp on each production.” Inclusion, diversity and accessibility has always been at the heart of the festival and one of the ways this is demonstrated is through the translation of Shakespeare’s works into various African languages such as Tsonga, Northern Sotho, Southern Sotho, Venda, Xhosa, and Zulu among others.