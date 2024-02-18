Opera UCT hosts a gala season showcase at the Baxter Theatre on February 27. Witness some of Cape Town’s top tier Opera talent in a classical production set to dazzle patrons. Opera UCT is the premier opera training and performing institution on the African continent. The productions and concerts hosted by the institution, are a showcase of young artists in preparation for the international stage.

The event shows what’s in store for audiences in the year ahead, with Opera UCT director Jeremy Silver cracking the whip in an opening short concert. Plans for 2024 include a world première staging of an important nineteenth century opera and some new national and international partnerships Opera UCT has secured. Among this year’s singers at the concert will be Molly Dzangare, Vuyisa Xipu, and tenor Luvo Maranti, one of the South African singers who competed in the finals of Plácido Domingo’s Operalia Competition in 2023, held at the Artscape Opera House.

The trio and their on-stage cast are ones to watch for future worldwide stardom, much like Pretty Yende, her sister Nombulelo, and Siphokazi Molteno who have all passed through Opera UCT and found homes on some of the most respected opera stages in the world. Tickets for Opera UCT’s 2024 season launch – Night at the Opera – are available on Webtickets and cost R50 to R120 a person. The performance will begin at 7pm. Stand a chance to win double tickets to experience a Night at the Opera with Opera UCT.