No stranger to South Africa, acclaimed British singer and songwriter JP Cooper returns for his 2024 World Tour this year. Cooper, whose debut album Raised Under Grey Skies included the global hit September Song and South African favourite The Only Reason, along with the sophomore album SHE, introduced an artist of great depth with a voice and songs to match.

Breakout Events, in association with One Fiinix Live, announced his next tour of South Africa in November and tickets are now available from Breakout Events website. JP Cooper return to SA. l AARON CROWLEY Durban sees the first leg of the SA tour on November 28 at The Playhouse Theatre, Cape Town fans are in for a treat on November 30 at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens and then ends in Johannesburg on December 1 at Marks Park, Emmarentia Cooper expressed his excitement to get back on South African soil.

"I’m so, so happy to announce that I’ll be embarking on a bit of a world tour later this year. It will be in support of my new album and I feel privileged to say that I will be coming back to South Africa as part of that tour. “The love I felt last time I was there, and the support you guys have given my music has totally blown me away. Looking back at some of the footage from my first trip out there last year, I saw some of the most impassioned and real responses to my music I have ever seen. “I am so happy that it has reached you guys and that you are connecting with it so strongly.

“The shows in South Africa will be some of the biggest headline shows I've ever done which is, both incredibly exciting and equally terrifying, but wouldn’t have it any other way. I’ll be playing songs from my forthcoming album as well as favourites from my last few releases. Looking forward to seeing you guys out there. “People can expect an intimate, human experience. I hope the shows can feel like an evening with an old friend. The SA shows are the last of the year so the band and I will be cooking. I’ll be performing songs from my forthcoming album as well as many from my previous records.” His soulful voice has graced two of the biggest and most enduring Top 5 singles of the last few years; the Jonas Blue’s memorable “Perfect Strangers”, which Cooper co-wrote, and his inescapable and enduring radio hit “September Song” which has racked up over 850 million streams worldwide.