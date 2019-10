Artist helps raise funds for Rape Crisis SA









COPYWRITER Amy-Lee Tak aims to spread love and body positivity through art. Under her label Amy-Lee Originals, Tak draws women in various shapes and forms in the nude, capturing their ease about their body and identity. Money from the sale of the paintings are used to assist those affected by gender-based violence. Tak, 25, recently held an exhibition at the Raptor Room in the CBD, with 50% of the proceeds going to Rape Crisis SA. Tak said the art resonates with the concept of women needing to contact someone when they arrive at a destination.

“It is out of fear and most women can relate to it. We fear for our safety all the time,” she said.

“The exhibition was in the works for a while and I was working on campaigns centred around gender-based violence. The week where the movement was happening it was just absolute devastation. I think everyone felt it.”

Tak started doodling in high school and as her talent grew, people started to notice.

“Friends and family suggested that I start an Instagram account about two-and-a-half years ago. I started uploading colour paintings in April,” she added.

Tak said her current project aims to showcase the self-confidence of women.

“I am conditioned to believe certain body standards from the media and society. I am who I am and I am trying to embrace that.

“My paintings can be seen as (a display of) inclusivity and feminism. It is also about taking ownership of one’s body despite the messages received from the media,” she said.

Seventeen paintings were displayed at Tak’s latest exhibit with R7 150 raised for Rape Crisis SA.

Zeenat Hendricks, communications co-ordinator at Rape Crisis SA, said the donations they receive were invested into the organisation’s various programmes.