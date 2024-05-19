Baked Shakespeare to bring the highs and delight of ‘Two Gentlemen of Verona’

Shakespeare’s work has stood the test of time, entertaining generations of theatre-goers till today. But have you ever seen the version of Shakespeare with a 4/20 twist? Travel back in time on a high note, as the popular South African production company Baked Shakespeare returns to Cape Town.

After its Edinburgh debut and UK tour, the company's performance of Shakespeare with the added chaos of cannabis consumption has been selling out shows in Cape Town since 2021, applying their model to Much Ado About Nothing, Twelfth Night and As You Like It, which was awarded an Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda. Baked Shakespeare is making The Bard's legendary works accessible to a new generation of audience members, getting them to engage with live performances. Baked Shakespeare creates an interactive theatre experience that advocates for the commercial use of cannabis products. The audience select two performers at the start of the show to be the designated ‘stoners' for the night.

The six cast members are Erin Gemmell, Laura Kelly, Sarah Lazarus, Jake Maisel, S'Qhamo Mangcu and James Stoffberg. Baked Shakespeare cast. Picture: Supplied Since its launch in 2021, when Baked Shakespeare performed only six times due to Covid-19, the company has grown to international proportions. It has evolved from performing in small bars to touring South Africa, establishing itself as a registered company that licensed the concept globally. Back with a fresh piece, The Two Gentlemen of Verona: A Twisted RomCom, director Kimberley Buckle explained: “What I've always enjoyed about the Baked Shakespeare brand is the focus on bringing Shakespeare to everyday people.

“Sometimes Shakespeare can feel like an art form for academics and theatre enthusiasts, but when the Bard was around he wrote for the people and I think it's great we are attempting to pay homage to that legacy. “This classic Shakespearean comedy follows the story of two friends, Valentine and Proteus. They are on the brink of adulthood, experiencing adventure, betrayal and love for the first time. Chaos ensues when they both fix their eyes on the same girl. This show has something for everyone, from steamy love triangles to gender-bending, audience interaction, and of course ... raucous fight scenes!