'Big chop’ and natural hair movement inspire new play

The politics of natural hair will take centre stage at the debut of the theatrical production of “My Kroon se Krank” (My Hair is Boss) in Oudtshoorn next month. The production is the brainchild of actress Veronique Jephtas and poet Lynthia Julius and will feature at the Klein Karoo National Arts Festival (KKNK) in April.

Jephtas, who went for the big chop in 2018, said she was inspired to write the play as a means of taking audiences on a journey of self-acceptance, identity and her own journey of what happened after she cut off all her hair. Jephtas told “Weekend Argus” that she sat down in the drama department of Stellenbosch University back in 2019 and started writing. “I did a big chop in 2018. Everything was personal after that and so deep – the experiences with hair, ways of being approached and attention that comes with the cutting of your hair, plus that big awkward phase. I was inspired to put my feelings into words,” she said.

“I decided no more. No more of just taking the comments, readings posts on social media, people just walking by and touching my hair. I had had enough.” After cutting off all her relaxed hair, Jephtas was inspired to write a new text. Picture: Supplied The production features three characters as they explore the issues around natural hair. Jephtas said the play was also inspired by a shift in society in accepting accepting natural hair in all spheres – including Zozibini Tunzi’s historical win of Miss Universe in 2019 as she embraced her hair.

“The growing natural hair movement, Zozibini Tunzi’s big win, embracing of the natural self and me being honest with myself (these events all inspired me),” she said. Julius added that the politics of hair were inextricably linked to our society. “Hair discrimination and racism never truly leave us alone. Beauty and professional standards must be challenged,” she said, adding that she enjoyed collaborating with Jephtas on the production.